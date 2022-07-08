RE/MAX Romania enters into a partnership with Tradesilvania to make real estate trading with cryptocurrencies possible

—

"More and more sellers and real estate developers in Western countries, and even in Romania, accept payment in cryptocurrencies, which has been an upward trend for a long time. In a few years, digital asset transactions will no longer be exotic at all, therefore we must prepare in advance for the new normalcy of the future. Consequently, our partnership with Tradesilvania comes as a continuation of our development strategy and opens a new modern way of trading, which is safe and efficient for our customers", said Răzvan Cuc, President of RE/MAX Romania.

RE/MAX Romania has recently received requests and even concluded transactions with crypto, but the process was lengthy and difficult. After a careful analysis of the functionalities of the investment and custody platforms of digital assets, in relation to security, digital assets protection, to legal, administrative and regulatory factors, RE/MAX Romania has chosen Tradesilvania solutions to provide customers and investors with the best services in this segment.

Tradesilvania's mission is to provide a streamlined and transparent experience that actively includes the customers in the process, thus creating the legal regulatory framework and ensuring the quality of their interaction with RE/MAX.

"We are delighted to be able to carry out the Tradesilvania mission through an exceptional new partner such as RE/MAX, so that together we can explore the potential of digital assets. At the same time, we look forward to the direct results of this collaboration, which will reflect mainly in the experience of end customers, RE /MAX investors ", said Ciprian Dobrescu, co-founder of Tradesilvania.

About RE/MAX

In Romania, RE/MAX is the largest network of franchised real estate offices, with the largest number of real estate agents, over 50 franchises and over 600 members, and recognized as the strongest national real estate brand. By 2023, the national expansion plan of RE/MAX Romania is targeting 110 franchised offices and over 1,000 real estate agents.

Globally, RE/MAX is a real estate leader, the number 1 franchise in this segment. Founded in 1973 in Denver, the company now has more than 125,000 affiliates in 8,000 offices in approx. 110 countries

around the world. In Europe, RE/MAX is present in 40 countries, with more than 2,000 offices and 26,000 agents, and continues its expansion.

About Tradesilvania platform

Tradesilvania.com, the premium digital assets investment platform, has been operating in Romania for over 4 years, in Cluj-Napoca and Bucharest, and it offers 24/7 access to 56 cryptocurrencies, OTC (over the counter) services, asset management services, blockchain custody and financial infrastructure for individuals, companies and institutions.

