Remiges Ventures Closes Second Fund With $95 Million; Launches RDiscovery Incubator

SEATTLE and TOKYO, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Remiges Ventures, a US-based cross-border venture capital firm with offices in Seattle, WA and Tokyo, Japan, announced today the final closing of its second fund, Remiges BioPharma Fund II raising a total of $95 million by welcoming new and returning investors, including Taiho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan), 1Globe Capital, LLC (Boston, MA), EA Pharma Co., Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan) and Senju Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Osaka, Japan).

Remiges is also delighted to announce the launch of RDiscovery, a new life sciences incubator to nurture and advance early-stage therapeutic concepts and technologies with the goal of bringing them to a more mature stage of development. RDiscovery will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Remiges Ventures, allowing for an efficient and seamless transition of projects from pre-seed, early development to a stage where company formation and investment syndication makes sense. RDiscovery will serve as an integrated innovation engine extending the capacity and capabilities of Remiges Ventures to execute on its strategy of harnessing novel science from Japanese academia and launching it on a patient-centered and commercially-focused path.

"We are extremely pleased to close our second fund with six major healthcare companies both in the US and Japan and establish RDiscovery a new life science incubator," commented Taro Inaba, Founder and Managing Partner of Remiges Ventures. "The team is delighted to be working under our unique cross-border strategy to build new companies based on innovative seed technologies invented by researchers at Japanese academia and investing in early-stage companies globally."

About Remiges Ventures

Remiges Ventures focuses on company creation and investments in early-stage drug discovery and development companies. With its team located in the US and Japan, Remiges Ventures understands the drug discovery and biotech environments in both regions and marries the entrepreneurship and biotech ecosystem in the US with Japan's rich life science innovation. Additionally, with a limited partner base that includes Japanese and US healthcare companies, Remiges Ventures possesses a unique vantage point from which it creates and mines opportunities.

CONTACT:

Walter Olesiak

walter@remigesventures.com