Remote and AngelList Talent Offer One-Click Hiring to Build Global Teams

SAN FRANCISCO, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remote , a leader in building, managing and supporting global, distributed workforces, today announced that any AngelList Talent customer can now hire global employees through Remote directly from the AngelList Talent platform. The new integration means startups can effortlessly recruit, hire, onboard, and pay people in more than 60 countries, enabling them to more easily scale their teams with top remote tech talent.



Startups using AngelList Talent to find qualified and ready-to-interview technical candidates now have the ability to hire around the world as easily as they do at home. AngelList Talent customers can sign up for Remote’s Employer of Record services, sync new hires from their platform into Remote for faster onboarding, and see new hires’ onboarding status directly from the AngelList Talent platform.

“Startups should never have to turn down incredible candidates simply because they live in another country – especially in today's world of work,” said Christine Luo, Head of Product at AngelList Talent. “We're proud to have already helped facilitate more remote hires than any other niche job site. By integrating with Remote, we're excited to enable even more startups to build highly qualified teams by pulling from talent around the world."

The integration is made possible by the Remote API , a first-of-its-kind offering allowing partners to embed Remote’s global employment services directly within their platforms. The API enables leading HR, Payroll, and Talent Marketplace software providers like AngelList Talent to support their customers’ workforce needs in multiple countries all from a single place.

“Until recently, international employment was an option for only the biggest, wealthiest companies. The Remote API is one way we are working to make it the norm for companies of any size seeking a competitive edge,” said Job van der Voort, CEO and Co-Founder of Remote. “AngelList Talent and Remote share a commitment to helping startups succeed, and I’m excited for this next step in our partnership that will enable more businesses to build the best teams in the world with less complexity and cost.”

About Remote:

Talent is everywhere — opportunity is not. Remote closes the gap by enabling employers to hire anyone from anywhere, providing access to opportunity so people everywhere can build better lives. Remote helps companies become global powerhouses by expanding their access to talent beyond their borders. Thousands of businesses rely on Remote’s modern platform and legal, financial, and cultural expertise to onboard, pay, and manage employees and contractors in 150+ countries. Remote was founded in 2019 by Job van der Voort and Marcelo Lebre, and is backed by leading investors including SoftBank Vision Fund 2, Accel, Sequoia, Index Ventures, Two Sigma Ventures and General Catalyst.

Contact:

Press (at) remote (dot) com