RENAISSANCE HOTELS UNVIELS ITS LATEST RESORT IN THE ISLAND OF THE GODS

Dynamic Lifestyle Brand Brings its Theatrical Design and Unexpected Mindset to Nusa Dua, Bali

BALI, Indonesia, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Renaissance Hotels, part of Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of 30 extraordinary hotel brands, unveils its second property in Island of the Gods with the opening of Renaissance Bali Nusa Dua Resort. Perched on the hills above Nusa Dua and overlooking sprawling views of the lush green canopy and Indian Ocean, the new resort features 310 stylish guest rooms and four thematic pools, destined to welcome travelers to discover unexpected gems in the tropical destination.



Renaissance Bali Nusa Dua Deluxe Twin Room

"Nusa Dua has long been a spirited and sought-after enclave in Bali, surrounded by natural beauty, culture, and history," said Catherine Flint, Director, Global Brand Management, Renaissance Hotels. "We are thrilled to grow our portfolio in the island, bringing our signature spin on the hotel experience to deliver an unexpected adventure through a local frame of mind."

Drawing inspiration from the grand theatrics of traditional Balinese dances, especially the Barong Dance, the design of the Renaissance Bali Nusa Dua Resort pays homage to one of the oldest forms of performing arts of the island. The newly opened resort is an ode to the richness of Balinese culture, brought to life by the meticulous design work of P49 Deesign. Created as sacred rituals and for entertainment, traditional Balinese dance routines are heavily influenced by nature and guests can discover these highlights in the 'Good versus Evil' murals and prints at R Bar, the vibrant industrial-style design at the Backstage, as well as the charming dance performance patterns adorning the backdrop of the ballroom.

"We are thrilled to add Renaissance Bali Nusa Dua Resort to our Marriott Bonvoy portfolio of hotels and resorts in Bali. This opening marks the 23rd property in Bali, making it our 59th throughout Indonesia, which further strengthens our presence in this well-loved destination. We look forward to welcoming leisure travelers to discover the wonderful treasures of the island through the Renaissance brand," said Ramesh Jackson, Area Vice President, Indonesia.

The 310 guest rooms and suites are thoughtfully-designed as a tribute to the island's heritage – with a Balinese mask pattern on the ceiling, a modern invention of 'Balinese dancer's head' gobo light, and turquoise-accented walls for a sense of calm. Featuring breathtaking views of the island, the stylish rooms are seamlessly designed, with spacious bathrooms. A homage to the natural elements of the island, decorative wall ceramics adorn the walls to enhance the look of the space, with a freestanding ivory bathtub as its centerpiece.

Anchoring the six tempting food & beverage experiences at the resort is Backstage, an all-day dining restaurant offering wide selections of local and international favorites at its buffet and live stations. Lion X is a contemporary Chinese restaurant with innovative offerings such as Dim Sum as well as Cantonese and Sichuan cuisine with modern twist. The authentic Indonesian restaurant, Nusantara by Locavore, spotlights the country's culinary heritage with a fresh look at its regional cuisines. A pottery atelier and cooking lab by day, Tanah Liat transforms by evening into an arts-and-crafts inspired restaurant featuring locally sourced fresh seasonal seafood and plant-based cuisines. Atomic 17 is the resort's resident pool bar which serves fresh juices and smoothies as well as purist cocktail as the day progresses. Integrating the lobby and lounge, R Bar is where guests can relax and unwind over crafted cocktails, cold-brew coffee, and more by an expert mixologist and barista. As part of the signature Evenings at Renaissance programming – a ritual that ushers the transition of daytime to nightfall – R Bar transforms into an elevated venue where guests and locals can mix and mingle over a full cocktail program and live music every evening.

Guests can relax at The Spa wellness center with treatments inspired by the art of the Balinese healing method or keep up with their fitness regime at the 24-hour gym. Featuring four thematic pools, the main pool is located across the lobby whereas the jungle pool mimics the natural beauty that the island is renowned for – crowned in lush greenery and along a man-made waterfall. The lagoon-like jungle pool is also where The Cove is located, a stunning wedding venue with an aisle stretching right to the heart of the pool.

The resort offers 12,055 square feet of flexible function space to host events for any special occasion. Fully equipped with advanced audiovisual capabilities, the Grand Ballroom can accommodate up to 1,100 persons. Perfect for business meetings, the resort has five event rooms and a maximum of seven breakout rooms. Renaissance Hotels' R.E.N. Meeting program features a dedicated event team committed to deliver seamless event experiences.

The Renaissance Navigator, the brand's on-property neighborhood expert, is always on hand to help guests uncover the best local discoveries and the hidden gems that can only be experienced in that destination. For art aficionados, Museum Pasifika showcases artworks about Bali, painted by different artists from all over the world. For the adventurous, Bali Paragliding is a great way to enjoy Nusa Dua with a bird's eye view. Guests can discover the best that Bali has to offer at At The Corner, where they can find unique selections of local accessories and women's products as well as Jenggala, a store selling ceramics made by local artists.

The resort also showcases the spirit of the neighborhood through its unexpected design, and local collaborations. At the resort, all Front office associates, navigator and Rbar ambassadors are donned with outfits designed by acclaimed designer Paul Ropp, the iconic Bali-based fashion house, featuring bold and vibrant colors that match with the resort's design and reflect the Balinese culture.

"We look forward to welcoming business and leisure travelers to discover the unexpected experiences in one of the most inspiring neighborhoods in Bali, as well as curating a relaxing and comfortable stay for them through our design-led spaces and excellent food & beverage experiences," said Jeffrey Tyler, General Manager.

Situated on the southern part of Bali, Renaissance Bali Nusa Dua Resort is a short 15-minute drive away from the Ngurah Rai International Airport, providing easy access for international and domestic travelers. The resort is also within close proximity to the renowned Nusa Dua Beach for those to enjoy the sun and beach.

Renaissance Hotels participates in Marriott Bonvoy, the award-winning travel program from Marriott International. Marriott Bonvoy members will earn points for their stay at Renaissance Bali Nusa Dua Resort, and at other hotels and resorts across Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of 30 extraordinary brands, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, as well as through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques. With the Marriott Bonvoy app, members enjoy a level of personalization and a contactless experience that allows them to travel with peace of mind.

About Renaissance® Hotels

With over 170 hotels in nearly 40 countries and territories around the world, Renaissance Hotels has hit its stride with the strongest hotel portfolio in its history, doubling down on its commitment to design with dramatic renovations and dynamic global growth on the horizon. Around the world, Renaissance Hotels connects travelers to the spirit of the neighborhood through its unexpected design, entertaining evening bar rituals and engaging Navigators, extending an open invitation to experience the unexpected both inside and out of the hotel. Stay connected with Renaissance Hotels on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter. Renaissance Hotels is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

About Marriott Bonvoy®

Marriott Bonvoy's extraordinary portfolio offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world, with 30 brands that are tailored to every type of journey. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, and through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com.