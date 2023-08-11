Renan Bastos and the Harmonious Fusion of Man and Machine in the World of Trading: A Guide to Successful Trading The Man Behind the Machine

“I realized that I need to have software that doesn’t have emotion,” says Renan Bastos, emphasizing the need for precision and control in trading.

Renan Bastos (Renan da Rocha Gomes Bastos) is not just a name in the world of Algorithm-trading; he’s a visionary pioneer tech space focused on of innovation, resilience, and relentless pursuit of excellence. His journey started years ago from being an army officer in Brazil to the forefront of financial technology. Today, his company, CFT Solutions, is taking the trading world by storm. Renan’s work transformed major companies in the United States, Europe, Middle East and Asia. His vision aligns with the aspirations of leading global CEOs, who share a similar commitment to fostering empowerment through innovations.

Graduating from the Brazilian Army’s academic institution AMAN (Academia Militar Das Agulhas Negras), akin to West Point in the U.S., Renan began his exploration into stock, forex, and gold trading in order to pursue financial freedom. Renan says, “It is hard to believe for many that you can just start trading and in 3 months become a millionaire. In fact, to become a successful trader, one needs to have military-like discipline, determination, and years of practice, because trading is a war. The entire market is trading against you, and one should be very motivated and extremely well-equipped with technology to win on the trading battlefield. It took Renan more than 10 years pursuing the most innovative techniques in algorithmic trading, Ai trading, and has reached unbelievable results one may only dream about. His breakthroughs were based on the realization that emotions could hinder trading, this led him to the world of algorithmic trading, emotionless math driven approach that made him a name in the educational space among top algo traders.

Renan’s approach to trading transcends traditional technical analysis. He focuses on real numbers, math, speed, and real information. His software emphasizes safety, trading small percentages to minimize losses, and he champions the synergy between human intelligence and machine precision. “No man can beat a machine, but no machine can beat a man with a machine,” he asserts, a philosophy that underpins his work.

The Misconceptions of Day Trading

Many people start day trading believing that they will get rich quickly and that it will be easy. They think that learning the basics of technical analysis is enough. However, the reality is quite different when they start trading. .

Renan says, “There is no perfect strategy, whoever told you that lied to you. There is no strategy that will always win. Being profitable in the market means having a strategy with a high probability of success, combined with risk management, and ultimately, the experience you gain over time.” Sadly, many end up becoming part of the famous 90-90-90 statistic, meaning that 90% of traders will lose 90% of their money in the first 90 days trying to make quick money. The market is filled with indicators like moving averages, Bollinger bands, MACD, RSI, among many others. However, when you try to apply them in the real market, the result is always different from what you expect.”

Renan Bastos Solution: Harmonious Fusion of Man and Machine

Renan Bastos and his team have developed a software that offers a 100% educational indicator, based on his algorithmic trading experience, not on classical candles, moving averages and other misconceptions. This tool helps traders read the market in a simple way and make decisions with higher probabilities of good results. The best part? Even inexperienced day traders can use it, as the indicator automatically plots resistances, Vwap, and shows when the market is in an uptrend or downtrend.

The Landscape of Trading in the United States

In the United States, where 158 million adults invest in stocks, the allure of quick riches often leads to poor risk management and failure. Renan Bastos philosophy centers on the need for business plan in trading and the folly of chasing instant profits. His insights into the market are profound, reflecting a deep understanding of the dynamics that drive success and failure. He dismisses traditional indicators and technical analysis, focusing instead on math and speed. Renan’s software knows where the stop loss is, understands what retailers are doing, and operates without the influence of emotions.

Though Renan’s success soared to impressive heights, it was not without its challenges. Renan has always been active in the market and has consistently sought software that aims for a high probability of profit. In October 2020, David Merino, who had already had operational software at the Fxwinning brokerage for a few months, presented his results to Renan Bastos. He convinced Renan that the Fxwinning brokerage, despite being new, was led by ethical individuals with extensive experience in the Forex market, such as Rafael Brito (Rafael Brito Cutie), who was the director of Metaquotes company, and Roman, the vice president of the brokerage. After a month of contemplation about whether to operate with the Fxwinning brokerage, Renan opened his trading account at the end of November and began trading using the software on the platform.

Although Fxwinning had all the necessary policies in place, it was discovered two years later that their team did not strictly adhere to them. Disagreements began to arise when Fxwinning stopped processing withdrawals for all its clients, including Renan. This led to a loss of trust and increased tension between Renan and the owners of Fxwinning. Additionally, Fxwinning and the individuals behind the brokerage, such as David Merino and Rafa Brito, began inventing issues. They claimed that the brokerage needed to perform KYC (Know Your Customer) procedures to release client funds, and this process continues to this day.

In response to these claims made by the brokerage, CFT Solutions and Renan have taken all necessary legal actions in various countries to address the situation. They are reaffirming their commitment to ethical practices and transparency, with the goal of recovering their money and exposing the bad faith practices of the Fxwinning brokerage.

Conclusion: A Visionary Approach to Trading

His trading tool is far from a magical bullet that guarantees success in the complex world of trading. Instead, it symbolizes a visionary approach that equips traders with an insightful layer of analysis. By emphasizing real numbers, mathematics, and speed, and by dismissing traditional indicators, Renan’s software offers a way to interpret the market with greater accuracy and make decisions with higher probabilities of success. This system prioritizes safety and precision, aiming to minimize losses and maximize opportunities. In a field where emotions and misconceptions often lead to failure, Renan’s harmonious fusion of human intuition and machine intelligence offers a path towards a more informed and resilient trading strategy. It’s not about finding a perfect solution but about enhancing one’s ability to navigate the ever-changing tides of the financial market. Renan’s stance against Fxwinning, following their alleged misallocation of funds, further underscores his commitment to integrity and ethical trading practices. By standing firm in this legal battle, he is not only defending his own interests but also championing the rights of thousands of traders who rely on transparency and fairness in the trading world.

