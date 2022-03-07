RenovationFind helps homeowners find pre-screened contractors for their bathroom renovation

Hiring an experienced and reputable company for your Calgary bathroom renovations can help you avoid a lot of stress

When starting any home renovation, the first and most crucial step is finding a renovation contractor you can trust. Hiring an experienced and reputable company for your Calgary bathroom renovations can help you avoid a lot of stress. Good contractors can prevent cost and schedule overruns, meet your expectations, and provide quality and long-lasting results. Unfortunately, the wrong contractor can do the opposite.

RenovationFind offers a free online directory of vetted and certified contractors. Every company listed has gone through stringent background checks covering essential criteria. The screening includes checks for licensing, insurance, WCB coverage and legal or financial troubles. A third-party monitors customer reviews as well as the company itself. Each company must withhold the standard or be removed from the website.

"After hearing so many stories about homeowners being ripped off by bad contractors, we decided to create a data-driven resource to help them find the good, honest companies that deserve the work," said Keith Riley, Founder of RenovationFind. "It's win-win for both the contractor and the homeowner, and it can make home renovations less stressful."

Recently, RenovationFind released a free guide to help homeowners find contractors for bathroom renovations. Calgary companies can be found in the guide: 7 Best Bathroom Renovation Companies in Calgary.

Homeowners will find details about each company, including a company description, key services, and customer feedback from prior clients. In addition, every company on the guide has passed RenovationFind's strict screening process. Calgary Bathroom Brothers one is an example of the companies listed. That means they're experienced, skilled, trustworthy, and have gained a positive reputation in the industry among consumers and industry peers.

"Bathroom renovations can be a big investment, and a lot of people feel nervous about finding a contractor. We can do the heavy lifting with background checks and monitoring, and from there, you can find a few companies that would be a good fit and get estimates for your bathroom renovation," said Riley.

RenovationFind.com is a free online directory of trades, contractors, and renovation companies that have passed a stringent screening and accreditation process. All companies listed on RenovationFind's directory have been vetted and are continually monitored on seven essential criteria: legal background checks, credit background checks, Better Business Bureau (BBB) membership, business license, business insurance, and Workers Compensation Board (WCB) Coverage.

https://bathroombrothers.ca/walk-in-shower-ideas/

