RenovationFind helps homeowners find roofing companies they can trust in Ottawa

RenovationFind.com offers homeowners a free online directory of certified home improvement contractors.

RenovationFind started in Edmonton, Alberta, but is quickly expanding to other Canadian cities. They have a sizeable presence in Calgary, Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, and Winnipeg. And recently, they're growing in Toronto and Ottawa.

"We are starting the process of certifying home improvement companies in Ottawa, including roofing companies," said Keith Riley, Founder and CEO of RenovationFind. "While we are still in the process of partnering with companies and getting them through our vetting process, we still wanted to provide homeowners with a list of roofers in Ottawa so that they could get a headstart on their research."

RenovationFind compiled a listing of the best roofing companies in Ottawa. The Ottawa roofers on the list are experienced, established, and have a good reputation with previous customers. Because they're ideal candidates, RenovationFind is hopeful that these companies will opt for the certification process.

Once RenovationFind grows its directory in Ottawa and cities in Ontario, homeowners can visit the website to find trustworthy contractors across all categories.

RenovationFind Certified companies are vetted based on critical criteria. The criteria include legal and financial background checks, checks for business licensing, liability insurance, WBC coverage and the monitoring of customer reviews. Companies in good standing with the Better Business Bureau will receive a higher rating. In addition to the initial screening, a third-party monitors the companies to ensure they maintain the standard.

"We started RenovationFind because we were tired of constantly hearing stories about homeowners getting ripped off by bad contractors. We wanted to provide a data-based resource where homeowners can find certified and trustworthy companies to work on their homes. We also wanted to help promote the good companies out there and help connect them with those homeowners," said Riley.

If you're a trades, home improvement company or general contractor in Ottawa, you can learn how to become a RenovationFind Certified company. This certification helps build a brand of trust with homeowners. It also helps grow your online presence so more qualified customers can find your business.

RenovationFind.com is a free online directory of trades, contractors, and renovation companies that have passed a stringent screening and accreditation process. All companies listed on RenovationFind's directory have been vetted and are continually monitored on seven essential criteria: legal background checks, credit background checks, Better Business Bureau (BBB) membership, business license, business insurance, and Workers Compensation Board (WCB) Coverage.

