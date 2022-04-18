RenovationFind provides pre-screened landscapers in Calgary, taking the stress out of the hiring process for homeowners

—

One of the most challenging parts of a significant home improvement project is finding the right contractor for the job. Most people have heard a horror story of someone being taken advantage of by a bad contractor. To avoid that, homeowners must research before hiring a company to work on their property.

RenovationFind takes some of the stress out of hiring home improvement contractors. This free, online directory offers a listing of pre-screened and certified contractors, including Calgary landscapers. When you browse companies on their listing, you can know they've been through legal and financial background checks, have a proper license, insurance, WCB coverage, and are keeping up a high standard.

"We started RenovationFind to help connect homeowners with honest, reputable, and high-quality contractors in their area. With more people thinking about improving their outdoor living spaces, we felt a listing and guide for Calgary landscapers would be a helpful tool," said Keith Riley, Founder and CEO of RenovationFind.

The recent guide, Best Landscaping Companies in Calgary, provides a list of local RenovationFind Certified companies. You can browse through the landscaping companies, reading descriptions of services, key features, contact information and feedback from past customers.

"We always recommend that you get estimates from multiple contractors," said Riley. "That way, you can get a better idea about the scope of the project, process of each company, and how much things will cost."

The landscaping guide also includes helpful information about choosing the right landscapers in Calgary for your specific project. While a certified company might provide quality work, you must ensure they have experience providing the particular services you need.

To simplify things even further, RenovationFind offers a free online service where homeowners can Post a Project. After filling out their contact information and project details on an online form, RenovationFind sends the information to three certified companies in that area. Then, the companies contact the homeowner and provide estimates for the project.

