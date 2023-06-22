RenovationFind Releases Free Online Directory of Pre-Screened Roofing Companies in Vancouver

RenovationFind offers a listing of trustworthy, pre-screened and certified roofers in Vancouver

With the weather intensifying on the south coast and Lower Mainland, homeowners are taking steps to ensure their homes are protected. Winter has only just begun, and with many heavy storms predicted to blast through the area, making sure the roof is in good shape is critical.

The roof is the home’s first line of defence against the weather. Any damage, wear, or ageing can cause leaks and roofing system failure. Water penetrating the building through the roof can quickly cause widespread damage to other components of the building. Ensuring the roof, including the vents, flashing, and eavestrough system is in good shape, is the best way to protect your home from the winter weather.

“Just like hiring any contractor to work in your home, you want to find roofers in Vancouver who are experienced and have a good reputation. Finding a contractor your can trust is the first step,” said Keith Riley, Founder and CEO of RenovationFind.

RenovationFind makes finding a trustworthy, experienced, and reputable roofing company easier than it was before. The website provides a free online directory of home improvement companies, trades, and renovation contractors that have gone through and passed stringent background checks. Each company has cleared legal and financial checks, has a business license, liability insurance, WCB coverage, and its customer reviews are monitored.

“RenovationFind offers homeowners a resource for finding trustworthy contractors, including roofing contractors, in their area. The companies certified through a comprehensive vetting process, and then they’re monitored to make sure they’re keeping up to standard,” said Riley. “This data-driven resource will provide better results for homeowners, compared to review-based websites which can often be misleading.”

RenovationFind also created a guide to finding the best roofing companies in Vancouver. The guide includes information about each company, including service features and feedback from prior customers. It also provides helpful information about roof repairs and replacements, including DIY roofing, what to look for in a contractor, and signs your roof needs replacing.

Protect your home this winter by having it inspected by a certified roofing company.

RenovationFind.com is a free online directory of trades, contractors, and renovation companies that have passed a stringent screening and accreditation process. All companies listed on RenovationFind's directory have been vetted and are continually monitored on seven essential criteria: legal background checks, credit background checks, Better Business Bureau (BBB) membership, business license, business insurance, and Workers Compensation Board (WCB) Coverage.

