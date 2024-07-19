Renowned Celebrity Psychotherapist Dr. Lisa Cooney Releases Bestseller Book "Body of Change"

Dr. Lisa Cooney, a psychotherapist for multiple celebrities, provides transformative healing and personal empowerment strategies. Her latest book, Body of Change, delves into the profound impact of unhealed trauma on individuals' lives and provides practical strategies for healing and self-discovery.

Dr. Lisa Cooney announces the launch of her latest book, "Body of Change: Using Your Body to Heal, Love, and Empower Yourself." This groundbreaking work encapsulates over 30 years of experience in personal transformation and trauma recovery, offering readers a powerful resource for healing and self-discovery. Endorsements from high-profile individuals highlight the life-changing impact of Dr. Cooney's work.



Gwyneth Paltrow, Founder and CEO of Goop, stated, "After one cathartic session with Dr. Lisa Cooney, I noticed such a remarkable shift in how I felt in my body. I hope this book helps many people who may be feeling disconnected to follow their path back to themselves." The book "Body of Change: Using Your Body to Heal, Love, and Empower Yourself" is available on Amazon.

Dr Cooney’s work addresses the significant impact of unhealed trauma on individuals' lives. According to the National Council for Behavioral Health, 70% of adults in the U.S. have experienced some type of traumatic event at least once in their lives, making resources like "Body of Change" vital for personal and collective well-being. The book is designed to help readers reconnect with themselves, harness their inner strength, and transform their lives through practical strategies and self-awareness. These strategies are theoretical, practical, and actionable, empowering readers to take control of their healing journey.

“Living a Radically Orgasmically Alive Reality is choosing possibility over problem, one action and belief at a time,” states Dr. Cooney. “Body of Change” is more than just a book; it is a comprehensive roadmap to personal empowerment and healing. Readers will find themselves equipped with a wealth of knowledge and tools to become their own inner strategist for their mind, body, and intuition, design their day-to-day lives with purpose and intention, reconnect to themselves after experiencing trauma, and shift their energy to manifest and actualize their dreams. This book is a supportive companion on the journey to personal transformation.



A 20-city radio and podcast tour will support the book's release, with a launch party planned for mid-July. As a bonus, Dr. Cooney will also launch an accompanying video series, "Embrace Your ROAR," which will feature in-depth discussions and practical exercises to enrich the reader's experience further. To access the series, go to www.DrLisaCooney.com.

Dr. Cooney's approach is grounded in practical exercises that engage the body and mind, encouraging readers to explore and release deep-seated trauma. By integrating these exercises into their daily routine, readers can expect significant improvements in their overall well-being.

Dr. Cooney is an expert in the field who combines practical exercises and reflective journal entries to guide individuals on their journey to living a Radically Orgasmically Alive Reality (ROAR®).

For more resources and to book Dr. Lisa Cooney for speaking engagements, visit www.drlisacooney.com/store.

About the Author:

Dr. Lisa Cooney, PhD, LMFT, is a renowned celebrity expert in personal transformation and trauma recovery, specializing in Soul Therapy, Life Coaching, and Spiritual Transformation. As the creator of Live Your ROAR®!, she has empowered thousands to heal from childhood abuse and live a "Radically Orgasmically Alive Reality" (ROAR®). Known for her "I’m Having It!… No Matter What!" philosophy, Dr. Lisa's work is grounded in the principles of choosing for oneself, committing to personal growth, collaborating with the universe, and creating the life you desire. Her innovative methods inspire deep and lasting transformation, guiding individuals to reclaim their wholeness.

About the Company:

Live Your ROAR LLC is dedicated to eliminating and eradicating all forms of abuse and trauma, empowering individuals to live a life that is radically and orgasmically alive. Live Your ROAR LLC helps individuals reclaim their wholeness and achieve profound, lasting change through innovative methods and transformative practices. The ROAR® Method, created by Dr. Lisa Cooney, facilitates personal transformation and psychological healing. This methodology empowers individuals to overcome limits and recover from all forms of abuse and mental health issues. It guides users toward a radically alive, and orgasmic reality, fostering empowerment and motivation in their journey.

About the company: The Media Magic division of Business Acceleration Network, Inc., is a pioneering force in media and event production. Focusing on crafting important and impactful messages, they specialize in creating engaging narratives and executing memorable events that captivate audiences worldwide. Their dedication to excellence and passion for producing meaningful results have refined their expertise in delivering high-quality content across various media platforms.

