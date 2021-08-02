Renowned Hainan Tea Brand Ah Weng Koh Moves Into Arcc Spaces Centrepoint South

Relocating the office hub to Arcc Spaces' central location to move forward & expand the business

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ah Weng Koh, a renowned Malaysian-based Hainan Tea brand moved into Arcc Spaces Centrepoint South Centre earlier this year to expand its business across Kuala Lumpur. The Centrepoint South Centre is close to its coffee shop to ensure operations are running swiftly and products are delivered on time to customers. Celebrating this union, Arcc Spaces has partnered with Ah Weng Koh to enthuse members with the delicious Hainan tea throughout the working days in the communal areas of the centre. Arcc Spaces members are also able to enjoy the latest promotions through Ah Weng Koh's official website.



Jackie Kam, Managing Director of Ah Weng Koh, chose Arcc Spaces Centrepoint South to expand the company's business in Kuala Lumpur

Ah Weng Koh currently opened its first coffee shop in the city, attracting a variety of patrons to their stalls. In addition to its signature Hainan Tea, Ah Weng Koh also serves traditional Malaysian breakfast including a slice of toasted or steamed bread and local soft-boiled eggs. The COVID-19 pandemic has affected every industry especially the F&B sector due to the ongoing national lockdowns and companies transitioning to working from home rather than venturing into the office. The company positioned its famous Hainan Tea as an energizing drink and the ideal accompaniment for remote working to maintain productivity. To move forward & expand the business, Jackie, The Managing Director of Ah Weng Koh was looking for a workplace that provides flexibility for expansion, convenience for storage and ready-to-use services and amenities to reduce day-to-day administrative stress for employees, allowing her to concentrate on her work. After comparing with traditional offices in Kuala Lumpur and other flexible workplace service providers, Jackie chose Arcc Spaces Centrepoint South as its new workspace due to its location, ambiance and customer service experience.

Arcc Spaces opened its first centre in Kuala Lumpur in 2007 and currently has three centres in the central business district areas of Mid Valley and Bukit Bintang, offering companies, entrepreneurs and other working professionals flexible workplace solutions, private suites, hot desks, hourly-charged meeting rooms and event spaces with fully-equipped facilities and virtual office solutions. With over 15 years of experience in the market, Arcc Spaces understands the business needs and requirements for start-ups, SMEs and MNCs in the city, and offers a variety of individual and enterprise solutions to assist its members for their business growth. Operating a hospitality-led approach as well as offering tailor-made workplace solutions to members based on the centre location and member profile, Arcc Spaces Centrepoint South is strategically located between the City Centre and Petaling Jaya within the bustling Mid Valley City, home to a diverse array of lifestyle and F&B offerings. The office space is situated in the penthouse of the building with breathtaking views across the city. It is designed to foster workflow efficiency with private offices, meeting rooms and breakout rooms connected via an industry-grade, secured and reliable IT infrastructure network system.

Jackie Kam, Managing Director of Ah Weng Koh said, "The F&B industry is very competitive within Malaysia. To set us apart from our competitors, we prioritise brand reputation, employee retention and customer service to win the loyalty and intrigue of our patrons. Each of these values is incredibly important to us and aims to align with partners who share similar priorities as us, we are thrilled to have found this with Arcc Spaces. Over the past few months, the ongoing COVID-19 crisis has impacted not only our business but our way of life and our employees have felt nervous travelling in and out of the city to go to work, however, thanks to the Arcc Spaces Customer Experience Team, our worries have been eased knowing that our health, wellbeing and safety is a priority at Centrepoint South. The team follows the advised government guidelines and the centre is sanitized every hour, temperature screening on arrival as well as social distancing measures to allow me and my team to focus on our work in a comfortable environment with confidence." The team follows the advised government guidelines and the centre is sanitized every hour, temperature screening on arrival as well as social distancing measures to allow me and my team to focus on our work in a comfortable environment with confidence."

Varian Saw, General Manager of Arcc Spaces Centrepoint South, shared, "We are very pleased to have Ah Weng Koh as one of our newest members. Ah Weng Koh are a renowned F&B brand with high-quality products and customer services, we're thrilled to have their famous Hainan Tea within our common areas to enthuse our members in the morning and after lunch. Arcc Spaces provides a safe working environment for our members and we're proud to have Ah Weng Koh on offer to maintain member productivity, allowing every individual to release their stress and free their mind during their breaks. We look forward to working with Ah Weng Koh and hope to bring their products to our other centres in Kuala Lumpur and further afield."

About Arcc Spaces

Arcc Spaces is a shared workspace brand with 16 locations across Asia that works with corporates to transform the way they work and drive innovation through a network of hospitality-led spaces. Headquartered in Singapore, Arcc Spaces has locations across Malaysia, Beijing, Shanghai and Hong Kong. We provide access to a collection of beautifully designed business hubs, lounges and labs grounded in landmark projects across the world's gateway cities to empower today's leaders to meet, collaborate, learn and access talents and opportunities. Arcc Spaces is a part of Arcc Holdings, a transformative real estate and hospitality company that develops and operates a range of concepts in the areas of 'Work, Live and Play'. For more information, please visit https://www.arccspaces.com

About Ah Weng Koh

Ah Weng Koh is a collective memory and recognized as a pioneer Hainan Tea brand in Malaysia.

In 1960s, they started as a then-rather-insignificant hawker stall in Kuala Lumpur. The special taste of Ah Weng Koh originated Hainan Tea has gained fame over the years. For decades, consumers persistently patron to Ah Weng Koh Hainan Tea stall as the ritual of their life for our scrumptious taste that soothes.

Following the changing of era and time, Ah Weng Koh Hainan Tea is no longer just a good cup of beverage, but a taste of wonderful memories to many of our loyal patrons. Today, they also become an attraction to tourists around the world who travel near and far just to have a taste of this unique local flavor.

Hainan Tea is neither coffee nor milk tea, but a combination of both. The uniqueness is in its well-balanced recipe that emphasizes on the tea fragrance, with a great aftertaste. Ah Weng Koh Hainan Tea is a blend of the World's best Indian black tea, together with quality Arabica and Robusta coffee beans.Hainan Tea has a rich yet smooth texture. From a sip, you will first taste a hearty coffee aroma, followed by the intense flavor of the silky milk tea. The perfect concoction will leave you with a distinctive aftertaste, promising a definite indulgence to your senses.

Ah Weng Koh's product is not only conveniently available in Malaysia, but also obtainable through e-commerce platforms in Singapore and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit https://www.ahwengkoh.com

