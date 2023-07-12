Renowned spiritual leader Morari Bapu visits Lowell, Massachusetts for the Ram Katha Event

Spiritual leader Morari Bapu describes nine primary characters of the Ramayana during the Boston discourse

Pujya Morari Bapu, a prominent spiritual voice from India, has arrived in Lowell as part of his visit to the Boston Metropolitan Area to conduct a nine-day Ram Katha event. Commencing on July 8, 2023, the discourse focuses on the topic 'Manas Ram Charita' and began with the recitation of two Chaupais (quadruped) to set the tone for the enlightening journey.



Ramacharita chintamani charu, santa sumati tiya subhaga singaru.

Jaga mangala gunagrama rama ke, dani mukuti dhana dharama dhama ke.

(The narrative of Lord Ram is a lovely wish-yielding gem and a graceful adornment for saintly wisdom. The hosts of virtues possessed by Lord Ram are a blessing to the world and the bestowers of liberation, riches, religious merit, and the divine abode.)



II Ram Charita Manas: Bal Kaand – 32 A. 1 II

Bapu said that he had spoken on the topic of ‘Ram Charita’ many years ago in Kutch but wanted to bring some fresh perspective on the topic here in America. He explained that the term "Charita" in Hindi refers to character while emphasizing the significance of the five main characters in the Ramayana: Lord Ram, Lord Shiva, Bharat, Hanuman, and Bhusundi. He referred to the narration about these characters as 'Panchamrita,' an ambrosial concoction composed of five elements.

Bapu said that he now felt that Ramayana comprises the description of nine characters. Lord Ram and his consort Sita, Lord Shiva and his consort Parvati, Bharat, Hanuman, and Ravan, along with the character of a Sadhu (Saintly being) and Bhusundi.



The famous Ramayana exponent elaborated that many would wonder why Ravan has been included. Bapu emphasised that while Ravan’s personality traits are not worth emulating but he is also called an avatar and he has a purposeful role in the Ramayana. And just like bhasma (ash) of shamshaan (crematorium) is shunned by everyone but becomes revered because it adorns the body of divinity personified Lord Shiva.



Here Ravan is also linked with Mandodari, who is beautiful and full of virtues. She makes multiple attempts for him to see the reason for freeing Sita, whom he had abducted. Mandodari is counted among the five sati (supremely chaste women) and has a great personality.



Morari Bapu cited that in the Valmiki Ramayana, many people gave counsel to Ravan but were rebuffed or mistreated with the exception of Mandodari. Bapu said in America, he has spoken thrice about Mandodari – three-part series. And also about Ravan about two or three times.



Bapu pointed out that sometimes a woman, i.e. wife or spouse, elevates the status of a man with her righteousness and moral compass. Here Mandodari is full of intelligence and discretion. So even if Ravan is considered a villain, he has a virtuous companion.



In the Boston Katha, Bapu will be talking about 36 virtues described in the context that he has picked in 18 lines. This discourse marks his 920th in a journey that began as a young boy around 1960. The spiritual leader is known for his comprehensive explanations, drawing upon various sacred scriptures, anecdotes, folklore, and more to elucidate the profound meanings behind two lines from the Ramayana.



Morari Bapu aims to instil the essence of these lines, establishing their relevance within the larger framework of the text and daily life. His teachings connect morals and ideals with practical wisdom, empowering individuals to incorporate them into their daily existence and fostering joy and peace. He emphasizes the three fundamental virtues of ‘Truth, Love, and Compassion’ while discouraging envy, jealousy, hatred, and excessive material accumulation.



Having embarked on his journey as a narrator of the grand epic Ramayana at the tender age of 14, spiritual leader Morari Bapu adheres to the principles of "Bhajan Karo and Bhojan Karao." He encourages the chanting of holy names and the respectful serving of food to others. Attendees of the Katha will be provided with prasad, consisting of lunch and dinner, by the organisers – Chandrakant Patel, Naynaben Patel, Raghunandan Patel and Rohiniben Patel of the RamKabir Shantiniketan Pariwar.



The Katha location in Lowell, Massachusetts, located in the Boston Metropolitan Area, is a vibrant city steeped in history and renowned for its significant contributions to the Industrial Revolution. Once a bustling centre of textile manufacturing, Lowell now showcases a captivating blend of preserved historic architecture and modern amenities. The city's iconic Lowell National Historical Park offers a glimpse into its industrial past, featuring preserved mills, canals, and museums that commemorate the city's pivotal role in shaping American industry.



Lowell's rich cultural diversity is reflected in its vibrant arts scene, including the renowned Lowell Folk Festival and numerous galleries and theatres. The city's educational landscape thrives with institutions like the University of Massachusetts Lowell, fostering innovation and academic excellence.

With its picturesque riverwalk, diverse culinary offerings, and community-focused events, Lowell offers a dynamic and welcoming atmosphere.

