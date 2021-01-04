Renowned US Brand LUTRON Proudly Presents RA2 Select

Elevate Home Experience and Perfect Every Precious Moment by One Click

HONG KONG, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lutron Electronics, a global leader with six decades of legacy in the intelligent lighting control and automated shades industry, with solutions made for the commercial, hospitality, and residential environment. As a renowned brand in the United States, Lutron strives to create a comfortable atmosphere for households and optimize efficiency for enterprises by innovative technologies, letting users enjoy the premium comfortable living space with its products like intelligent lighting control systems and automated shades. In 2021, Lutron proudly presents the brand's epochal product from the United States: RA2 Select, the intelligent lighting control and automated shading solution, in order to popularize the use of convenient and reliable intelligent systems among individual households. Collaborated with local brands like FORTRESS and HKT Smart Living, Lutron's products will be accessible via these designated retailers, elevating everyone's home living experience for every precious moment.

LUTRON : Renowned Brand from the United States with Products all over the World

Founded in Pennsylvania of the United States with plentiful experience and advanced technology, Lutron brings intelligent and controllable "light" into life, and achieve the perfect "lighting" by balancing natural light and artificial light, which curates an exceptional experience in daily life. There are two major categories among Lutron's products for household use and commercial use respectively, with applications ranging from luxury residential developments, public facilities, retail stores, offices, hotels, commercial structures to landmarks, providing comprehensive services to enterprises and the mass public. Lutron has provided its intelligent lighting control and automated shading systems to multiple large-scale organizations and well-known brands. From landmarks and commercial structures such as The White House, British Museum, Taipei 101; hotels and resorts such as Rosewood, Four Seasons, Park Hyatt, and Ritz-Carlton; retail stores like Louis Vuitton, Cartier and Apple Stores; to luxury residential developments such as One Hyde Park in London, 432 Park Avenue in New York, Palm Island in Dubai and 77 - 79 Peak Road and 11 Plantation Road on The Peak, Wellesley, 39 Conduit Road, and Shouson Hill Villa in Hong Kong, Lutron's products can be found everywhere, also as a household name in the United States. Lutron creates the perfect ambience with "Light just right" for where users work, live, learn and play anytime, anywhere.

RA2 Select : Elevate Home Experience by One Click as Every Moment Matters

With an intense lifestyle and fast working pace, a comfortable and cosy home is definitely important for Hong Kong people. Presenting Lutron's epochal product – RA2 Select, the intelligent lighting control and automated shading solution, allowing users to easily control living environment and home ambience in their fingertips through the wireless remote control or LUTRON App, hence to elevate the home living experience comprehensively.

Imagine to wake up with the warm glow of morning sun as automated shades slowly rise at the scheduled time; with just a simple click on the controller, there comes the perfect atmosphere for gatherings with families and friends; watching movies with a preset scene in just one touch on the App; or even conveniently close the shades and turn off the lights as it is about to say goodnight. With fully adjustable lighting, automated shades and music control, personalized settings allow users to create a unique home ambience and their own perfect moment.

The Entry-level Intelligent Lighting Control and Automated Shading Solution for Hong Kongers

Being one of the most accessible solutions from Lutron, RA2 Select allows users to tailor their exclusive intelligent lighting control system at home according to different budgets, room sizes and home styles. RA2 Select is perfect for individual households, being not only a value for money solution, but also free of the usual installation troubles. Without major changes such as hole-drilling or re-wiring, RA2 Select only takes a few steps and simple tools for installation. Enjoy an effortless upgrade of living environment at home.

One Application with Five Components Control Every Corner of the House Easily

As an intelligent system which can balance all indoor and outdoor lightings, RA2 Select is composed of five major components, including the main repeater, dimmers, Pico remote controls, motion sensors and automated shades. Other than basic equipment like the main repeater and dimmers, users can also customize their Pico remote controls according to individual preferences, or purchase additional motion sensors or automated shades.

LUTRON App

Users can easily control such intelligent system through the LUTRON App and adjust the lighting and shading anytime, anywhere to enjoy a simpler life. Other than the remote control function, users can preset different scenes with default lighting and shading mode to create an exclusive ambience. LUTRON App also offers 3 major functions like scheduling, geofencing and smart away: program the lighting and shading scenes per schedule; turn the lights on once the users arrive home, and notify them if lights are on when they leave; randomly turn the light on and off in the evening for added security while user is away.

RA2 Select also works with intelligent home systems, TV and audio from other best-in-class brands, such as Amazon Alexa, Apple®HomeKit™, The Google Assistant™, Honeywell Wi-Fi Thermostats, IFTTT and Sonos, bringing more convenience to daily life.

Download LUTRON App from IOS App Store or Android Play Store.

Main Repeater

As RA2 Select's indispensable basic equipment, the main repeater includes Lutron's patented Clear Connect™ RF technology, which is interference-free, and offers more than 9 meters (through the wall) or 18 meters (in sight) reception range, that allows users to control all intelligent lighting and shading in any corner at home remotely. If users would like to expand the wireless range of the main repeater, they can add an extra wireless repeater anytime. After installation, users can connect all Lutron products at home and other compatible home systems by the LUTRON App in smartphone or tablet.

Dimmers

Renowned for its invention of electronic dimmers, Lutron is an expert in dimming with utmost precision and reliability. The in-line dimmers from RA2 select can be used in switching and dimming of LEDs lighting. Dimmers can be installed in the ceiling or fit through a typical downlight cut out for controls via the Pico remote controls. Without hole-drilling and re-wiring, the installation only requires a few steps, making them an easy addition at any time, ideal for newly decorated or retrofit applications in any household.

Pico Remote Controls

With a Pico remote control, users can control the lighting and shades easily in just one click, setting different scenes for a perfect ambience in a blink. It's reliable, safe and offers up to 10 years of battery life, not to mention how easy it is to install the Pico remote control on the wall without re-wiring. Alternatively, just pair it with a pedestal and place it to the user's likings. Icons of different scenes can be personalized on the Pico remote control as well. With wallplates from black and white plastic to glass and metal finishes, Pico remote control is available in a range of color and texture choices, easily matching with various home styles.

Motion Sensors

With up to 10 years battery life, Radio Powr Savr occupancy sensors utilize the patented XCT sensing technology, and able to detect any subtle movements. Together with the interference-free patented Clear Connect™ RF technology, it can be installed in any corner at home such as ceiling, corridor and staircase. It can automatically turn lights on when users walk into a room and off when they leave. A convenient and energy efficient option for any household.

Automated Shades

In addition to intelligent lighting control, automated shades are another product that Lutron is proud of. The US-made automated shades are compatible for any rooms, especially the hard-to-reach windows, providing privacy-protection and room-darkening functions. Lutron's automated shades are reliable and durable, offering an absolute silence when moving. It also offers a variety of styles and materials for selection, from curtains, roller blinds, honeycomb blinds, venetian blinds, roman blinds, horizontal sheer blinds, tension blinds to vertical drapery systems, plus absolutely wireless and battery-operated honeycomb and roller blinds. Open or close them with just one click, or program the shade movement per schedule with the LUTRON App, create the unique ambience and perfect moment.

Lutron's epochal product RA2 Select is officially launched in FORTRESS and HKT Smart Living retail stores starting from 2021. Customers can select the products according to their home environment with on-site assistance and window measurement at their homes. RA2 Select strives to provide a simple yet convenient new choice for customers who pursue a better lifestyle by installing an intelligent and energy-efficient lighting control system at home.

In the future, Lutron will continue to provide more intelligent lighting and shading related products, stay tuned.

About Lutron Electronics

Lutron Electronics is a leading designer and manufacturer of intelligent lighting and shading control system. Founded in the United States in 1961, Lutron is headquartered in Coopersburg, Pennsylvania. As a renowned brand in the United States, Lutron strives to create a comfortable atmosphere for households and optimize efficiency for enterprises by innovative technologies. Through products like intelligent lighting systems and automated shades, Lutron brings intelligent and controllable "light" into life, and achieve perfect "lighting" by balancing natural light and artificial light, which curates an extraordinary experience in daily life.

There are two major categories among Lutron's products for commercial use and household use respectively, with applications ranging from landmarks, commercial structures, hotels, offices, retail stores, public facilities to luxury residential developments, providing comprehensive services to enterprises and the mass public. Lutron's signature products include "Quantum" that can be installed in the entire building to enhance the overall energy efficiency; "myRoom" that is suitable for hotel rooms, which can control lighting, temperature and shades; "HomeWorks QS" that can fully control the whole household lighting environment, together with HVAC, AV and security equipment from other suppliers; "RA2 Select" that can be customized as a personalized household intelligent lighting system and controlled at anytime and anywhere; and "Radio Powr Savr", the energy-saving wireless occupancy and daylight sensors that can be installed conveniently.

With nearly 60 years of industry experience and advanced technology, Lutron has cooperated with multiple large-scale organizations and well-known brands. From landmarks and commercial structures such as The White House, British Museum, Taipei 101; hotels and resorts such as Rosewood, Four Seasons, Park Hyatt, and Ritz-Carlton; retail stores like Louis Vuitton, Cartier and Apple Stores; to luxury residential developments such as One Hyde Park in London, 432 Park Avenue in New York, Palm Island in Dubai and 77 - 79 Peak Road, 11 Plantation Road on The Peak, Wellesley, 39 Conduit Road and Shouson Hill Villa in Hong Kong, these properties are all using Lutron's products. Lutron creates the perfect ambience with "Light just right" for where users work, live, learn and play, to elevate the home experience in every precious moment.

Starting from 2021, Lutron will expand the Hong Kong market actively with further collaboration with local brands like FORTRESS and HKT Smart Living. From 2021, Lutron's products are accessible via these designated retailers, offering more of intelligent lighting and shading control system products to the public, to create their ideal lighting atmosphere.

RA2 Select is now available at FORTRESS and HKT Smart Living.

FORTRESS (Home Auto Showroom)

FORTRESS Times Square Store

Phone Number: 2506 1082

Address: Shops 818-821 on 8/F & Shop 914-915 on 9/F, Times Square, 1 Matheson St, Causeway Bay

FORTRESS Cityplaza Store

Phone Number: 2568 2018

Address: Shop 418, 4/F, Cityplaza South, Cityplaza , Quarry Bay

FORTRESS Telford Garden Store

Phone Number: 2997 3042

Address: Shop G45-51, Telford Plaza, Phase 1, Kowloon Bay

HKT Smart Living

The Living Pro Smart Home Solution from HKT Smart Living enables skilled consultants to tailor a smart home according to the surrounding environment of your home, as well as the living habits, needs and preferences.

io.t by HKT Store (HKT Smart Living Showcase)

Address: Shop 2001A, Level 2, ELEMENTS, 1 Austin Road West, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon

Enquiry Hotline: 2888 3781