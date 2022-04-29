Replace Your Employer Announces Real Estate Workshop Revealing Strategies Currently Working in the 2022 Financial Market

—

Replace Your Employer is set to hold a 2-day workshop that will break down the essential knowledge to have success with real estate in the current financial market. The workshop will be held at Snowbird (a ski resort 20 minutes from Salt Lake City, UT) on May 20-21. The workshop will be filled with real estate experts to train participants in a variety of areas and subjects. The workshop will be a hub of potential investors, business leaders and real estate investors. This will be a major event for those looking to shortcut the path to real estate success this year.

​​Replace Your Mortgage started in 2014 when Michael Lush used an ingenious strategy to accelerate the payoff of his mortgage in 3.5 years, resulting in eventually sharing the strategy with others by publishing a book called “Replace Your Mortgage”. Since then, Replace Your Mortgage has grown at an exponential pace largely due to the incredible success clients consistently achieve. With most clients being referrals from previous clients, it is clear this strategy is effective.

Recently RYU launched their “Replace Your Employer” program to the public (previously open only to clients). So far, the success has been staggering with more people than anticipated jumping onboard and creating incredible success stories. However, many have been asking if this is still applicable in the current inflationary environment of 2022. The answer has been “absolutely” as all methods are currently applied by the experts themselves.

This workshop will unveil tried and true strategies and will feature hands-on training sessions facilitated by real estate experts who will help improve attendee’s earning power. They will not only teach those in attendance how to use the system to jumpstart their results but will also help develop a plan on how to acquire a significant number of properties in a short period of time.

Specifics of the workshop include real estate basics, how to calculate numbers, how to stage an Airbnb properly, how to use real estate to save on taxes, and how to get a home equity line of credit. The workshop will include a bus tour to several properties to see how deals were discovered and funded.

Immediately after registration, participants receive a free 12-day access to indepth real estate training courses. They will also receive a free digital copy of Active Life Passive Income by Nate Lambert and a pre-workshop training in the deal room (immediately tripling the value of the cost of the ticket). In anticipation of this workshop, many potential investors are already purchasing their tickets to take advantage of the “early bird 50% off” discount. In addition, the first 50 people who register online will get the VIP bonus that comes with a one-on-one consultation with the experts.

Investing can be difficult, and it can be confusing to know which experts to listen to for advice. Edmund Fontana, the CEO of Replace Your Employer, was previously a successful assistant principal who had the desire to spend more time with his family and work less 12-16 hour days.

In his words, “I wanted to transition into owning my own business. It just so happened I went through the Replace Your Mortgage program and became fascinated with how it worked. And sure enough, I paid off my mortgage fast, and then worked part-time for the sales department after seeing how transformational the mortgage program was.

This eventually transitioned into me going through what is now the bootcamp. I've always been interested in real estate. I just had no clue where to start. Within six months, I completed two real estate transactions and within the first six months I was making more than my 6-figure assistant principal income and knew it was the answer I was looking for. After that it has been a whirlwind to running the division today.

The goal behind Replace Your Employer is to pull back the curtain and allow anybody that is interested, for free, to take a look at what it's like to be on our team. Then, if it's something that you think you can see yourself doing, we can help you move forward. If not, it's not a big deal. This isn't for everybody. Let’s just shake hands and move on.”

Replace Your Employer has quickly built a proven track record of helping clients achieve success, and this workshop will only compound their results. This is a great opportunity to gain access to the inner circle of experts prior to the oncoming surge of new attendees (and a likely price increase as well) after recently being recognized in Digital Journal as one of the Top 3 Movers & Shakers in the financial industry for 2022.

