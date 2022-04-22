Replace Your University to Partner with Blue Chip Crypto in Groundbreaking Deal

—

Replace Your University, the 500-pound gorilla in the financial education industry, has announced a joint venture with Blue Chip Crypto, a leading crypto investment company. The companies have agreed to work with each other to increase value delivery with complimentary services to leverage results for clients. Both companies are already set to multiply revenue this year, and this agreement should increase expectations by 30% or more according to company spokespersons.

Replace Your Mortgage started in 2014 when Michael Lush used an ingenious strategy to accelerate the payoff of his mortgage in 3.5 years, resulting in eventually sharing the strategy with others by publishing a book called “Replace Your Mortgage”. Since then, Replace Your Mortgage has grown at an exponential pace largely due to the incredible success clients consistently achieve. With most clients being referrals from previous clients, it is clear this strategy is effective.

Blue Chip Crypto has a strong track record of success with helping investors generate returns in the crypto market. With over 65 years of combined financial expertise, they offer programs to help clients beat the curve when it comes to investing in crypto. They have applied traditional financial strategies to rapidly accelerate portfolio growth for clients while minimizing risk.

The two companies are in discussions to work together in a marketing arrangement to use company resources to leverage the results of the other’s clients. No equity, stock or capital investment is involved in this agreement.

Both companies are on track for triple digit growth this year, and the new deal is expected to increase annual revenue by a minimum of an additional 30%. Replace Your University has recently relaunched their brand and is in hyper growth mode with numerous improvements to company programs, delivery, and marketing.

The COO of Replace Your University, Matt Workman, recently stated, “The partnership is set to integrate well with our existing client’s financial progression by adding an additional stream of revenue they can implement. It also works exceptionally well for Blue Chip Crypto’s clients as we can help them leverage their investments by tying in our ‘Replace Your Mortgage’ program which saves an average of close to $200,000 for our clients and opens immediate equity that can be arbitraged in this environment.”

This appears to be another steppingstone for Replace Your University and will help the growth surpass expectations once again. RYU has injected additional capital into expanding operations and has not currently opened doors to outside investment or funding.

You can learn more about Replace Your University by going to their website. Replace Your Mortgage does not offer mortgages, Helocs, or loans of any kind. Replace Your Mortgage is not a bank and does not provide credit offers. Replace Your Mortgage is strictly for educational and informational purposes only.

