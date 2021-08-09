Report Confirms Whether Entrepreneur Jeff Baxter Is A Scam or Legit

Jeff Baxter is definitely not a scam. This man truly puts his clients first and has a genuine interest in helping people to make a full-time income online.

—

DALLAS—August 9, 2021—Agency Master Academy founder Jeff Baxter has created one of the largest advertising agencies in the world with Ad Ninja Pro. His academy teaches people how to start their own social media marketing agency running ads for local businesses and provides the tools and training necessary for advertisers to provide clients with results.

With his Agency Master Academy, a limited liability company (LLC), Baxter has been helping people create successful online businesses for over a decade. He is the founder of Ad Ninja Pro and Jeff Baxter Official, his YouTube channel, offers cutting-edge marketing tips and tricks to hundreds of subscribers and includes several testimonials from clients.

However, the question has been posted as to whether Jeff Baxter is a scam or not. Now, this issue has been definitely settled. According to multiple credible sources , “The Agency Master Academy’s products and services are not scams.” Jeff Baxter is not a scam. He controls the spending of about $1,000,000 in advertising costs for major companies annually and boasts a 90 percent success rate for his Agency Master Academy students with 100 percent positive reviews.

The mission of the academy is to help students start their own six-figure social media marketing agency to make an impact on their lives and the lives of their families.

Additional proof that Jeff Baxter is not a scam is found on his YouTube page in the form of video testimonials. Maurice Gear, an internet and social media marketing agency owner said, “I reached out to Jeff Baxter to kind of help me to kind of scale my agency, scale my internet marketing business. First thing I did was purchase his course. It was an excellent course. He had put a lot of value in it. I was able to get a lot of insight, and I was able to get results right away.”

AJ Jomah, who has been a client of Baxter’s since the beginning of 2020, said, “He has gone above and beyond for me and my company and my team. Since we’ve started working with Jeff to manage our ad campaigns and consult with us, we have been able to consistently reach six figures a month in sales. In some cases, were are achieving two to three times return on investment.”

Based on research Jeff Baxter was found not to be a scam and genuinely has a passion for helping people make money online through his teachings. His track record of successful and compelling client testimonials demonstrate that his business practices are sound and that he delivers value those who entrust him with their business.

For more information about Jeff Baxter and the Agency Master Academy, visit agencymasteracademy.com or follow Jeff Baxter on YouTube.

