Report on High-Quality Development of China's Ports 2020 (Seaport) Released

BEIJING, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- China Economic Information Service and China Waterborne Transport Research Institute jointly released the Report on High-Quality Development of China's Ports (Seaport) at the Forum on Promoting Port Development - Release of Report on High-Quality Development of China's Ports (Seaport) held in Hangzhou on December 4, 2020.

It is understood that based on the high-quality development concept of "innovative, coordinated, green, open and sharing", the Report on High-Quality Development of China's Ports (Seaport) has built an evaluation indicator system composed of four first-grade indicators and ten second-grade indicators to evaluate the high-quality development of 22 major coastal ports in China.

The evaluation results show that in 2020, the highest comprehensive score among the 22 major coastal ports is 9.07, the average 5.74, and the lowest 3.87. Shanghai Port, Ningbo Zhoushan Port, Shenzhen Port and Qingdao Port are in the lead among these ports.

The report predicts that during the 14th Five-Year Plan period, China's ports will maintain a growth of 2%-3% in cargo throughput. Looking to the 14th Five-Year Plan, the new dual-circulation development pattern will present fresh opportunities for the high-quality development of ports. In the future development of China's ports, new technology will empower the construction of intelligent ports, and the integrated development of ports, industries and cities will become a common pursuit of all port cities. The port service network will transform towards whole-process supply chain and logistics network, the popularization of large ships will promote the reshuffle of global hub ports, and the integrated development mode of regional ports will get maturer and steadier.