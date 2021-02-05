Research agenda as a catalyst to propel Universiti Teknologi Malaysia's (UTM) vision and mission

Making an impact in the community

JOHOR BAHRU, Malaysia, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UTM has established a consortium known as AIMS4STAR which stands for Academia, Industry, Government and Society for Synergistic Transformation. It is a strategic platform to solve problems in the community, industry and, the country made possible by collaborating with community and industry partners. It functions as a quadruple helix strength that can converge and market UTM expertise in providing innovative solutions for industry and society towards SUSTAINABLE IMPACT.



AMTEC staff installing a mobile water treatment system at SK Pos Poi, Sungai Siput.

UTM Recognizes Industry Partners Contributions

AIMS4STAR Award ceremony was held virtually for the first time in December 2020, with the theme "Energising Quad Partnership" to honour UTM private and public partners in various collaborations for the year 2019 & 2020.

According to the Vice-Chancellor of UTM, Prof. Datuk Ts. Dr. Ahmad Fauzi Ismail, "the shift in the program to a virtual mode is unavoidable due to the current situation, and to continue the biennial tradition of celebrating UTM longstanding friendship and the flourishing partnership with the industries, government agencies and NGOs".

Through a live stream, 15 awards were presented virtually by various units from UTM, and messages of gratitude were also expressed by the award recipients. The awards were given as a recognition for the recipients' contributions to UTM Research, Endowment, Academic, Alumni Relation, and CSR Projects with a special category for the Best Industry of the Year Award. UMW Corporation Berhad garnered the Best Industry Award for 2020.

"Make research a top priority to give back to society"

Making research one of the top priorities is the commitment made by UTM's 7th Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Datuk Ts. Dr. Ahmad Fauzi Ismail, during his new year's address to the UTM community. This agenda includes ensuring that UTM retains the research university (RU) status awarded in 2010.

UTM through the Advanced Membrane Technology Research Centre (AMTEC) which is one of the university's Higher Institution Centre of Excellence (HI-CoE) has successfully delivered and installed a mobile system for clean treated water supply using membrane technology for the school community in remote areas.

The installation and handing over of the mobile water treatment system to Sekolah Kebangsaan Pos Poi, Sungai Siput, Perak was completed by UTM Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Ahmad Fauzi, who is also the project leader. The event was witnessed by officials from the Ministry of Education (MOE), Assistant District Officer of Kuala Kangsar, the school Headmaster, teachers, and other officers involved in the program. To date, UTM has managed to deliver and install 13 units of the mobile water treatment system to schools in remote areas. The selection of schools was done by MOE based on the critical need for a clean, treated water supply. According to the ministry's official, the installation of the mobile water treatment system will be extended in phases, to more schools in the future.

Other community members who have benefitted from AMTEC's innovation are victims of natural disasters, people staying in areas experiencing drought, and industries that recycle water from their manufacturing processes.

Supportive ecosystem as a catalyst to propel research agenda

To ensure a sustainable research contribution, a supportive ecosystem is essential. The research ecosystem in UTM comprises Research Alliance (RA), Research Entity, and Service Entity which fall under the Department of Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Research & Innovation (DVCRI). This is important to ensure the availability of human resources who are experts in various fields of research.

There are currently 4 Higher Institution Centre of Excellence (HI-CoE), 6 Centre of Excellence (CoE), and 6 Research Institutes (RI) that made up the Research Entity besides the 7 faculties which are represented by the Deputy Dean of Research and Innovation who oversees research matters at the faculty.

Service Entity Supporting Research Activities

Research Management Centre (RMC) is the operation center handling the administrative aspects of research. For a research university, RMC is the lifeblood of the university. It manages and monitors all research project related matters of UTM.

The Centre of Community and Industry Network (CCIN) acts as a one-stop center that bridges the university with the community. It enhances the university-community-industry collaborations by engaging the university's academic resources in the enrichment of civic and community life in Malaysia. CCIN enables the faculty and students to work together with the community to translate academic knowledge and make an impact to promote positive social change. A few examples of the research-based community project are sustainable food waste composting for urban farming, greener urban lifestyle in schools, and community link bio compost open laboratory.

Other entities supporting research activities are the University Laboratory Management Centre (PPMU) providing access to laboratories, the Innovation and Commercialization Centre (ICC) facilitating patent and intellectual property management, UTM Press handling the publications of research reports, and the Sultan Iskandar Institute (UTM-ISI) facilitating and promoting research consultancy.

Contributing and making an impact in the community and the country for the benefit of mankind is the ultimate goal of UTM.

About Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM)

UTM is a leading innovation-driven entrepreneurial research university in engineering, science, and technology located both in Kuala Lumpur and Johor Bahru, Malaysia.

It is renowned for being at the forefront of engineering and technological knowledge and expertise. UTM as the biggest postgraduate research university in technology has also established a reputation for innovative education and cutting-edge research, with a vision towards the development of creative human capital and advanced technological innovation. UTM operates based on the core values of Integrity, Synergy, Excellence, and Sustainability. These values guide our practices and they are embedded in the strategic thrusts that propel the University to greatness. Website: https://www.utm.my/

