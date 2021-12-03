Research: Global Energy Industry Set to Redefine Itself to Better Attract Workers in 2022

Study shows action is required to address skills shortages, supply chain disruptions, job security concerns, environmental attitudes, and growing requests for diversity

LONDON, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brunel International N.V., a global provider of flexible workforce solutions and expertise, and Oilandgasjobsearch.com, the world's premier oil and gas industry job site, just announced the launch of the 2022 Energy Outlook Report detailing key hiring and employment trends in the global energy industry.

"Rarely have we experienced such challenging conditions while engaging talent--from the social and economic impact of Covid, to rising inflation and production costs, combating workforce burnout and improving diversity and inclusion--it is a very complex time to attract and retain employees," said Alex Fourlis, Managing Director of Oilandgasjobsearch.com.

Key findings and trends from the Energy Outlook Report include:

43% of workers are considering leaving the energy industry within the next five years. Top performers are 28% more likely to quit.

Top reasons cited when considering an exit include low salary (25%), lack of good benefits (25%) and lack of personal development opportunities (18%).

Significant skills shortages caused by an aging workforce, inadequate planning for knowledge transfer and lack of training.

Of those polled, 40% lost a job due to COVID in 2020 or 2021, with women 10% more likely to lose their job than men.

Those who lost jobs in 2021, 59% said they received no assistance, compared to 44% who lost jobs in 2020.

Discrimination is a key issue in the industry. 31% of energy workers say they have personally been the target of workplace discrimination.

76% of energy workers say their company doesn't provide a clear way to report discrimination.

"Today as the world evolves, what we knew as "normal" has changed dramatically" said Jilko Andringa, CEO of Brunel International NV. "Advances in science and technology are all responsible for the acceleration of progress, significantly increasing energy efficiency, re-defining the energy transition and driving ground-breaking ideas that will power the globe in the future. Perfect timing for the future generations of specialists who are considering entering the industry."

About the report

Brunel International N.V. and Oilandgasjobsearch.com commissioned independent research firm TrendCandy.io to survey nearly 17,000 global energy-industry companies, recruiters and workers. The margin of error for this study is +/- 1% at the 95% confidence level.

Link to report: https://hiring.oilandgasjobsearch.com/energy-outlook-report-2021-22