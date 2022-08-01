Research on Huaqiangbei and standardization of industry, to summarize the underlying logic and characteristics of the brand

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Huaqiangbei Business District is the "First Electronics Street in China" awarded by China Electronics Chamber of Commerce, which is located in Futian District, Shenzhen, Guangdong Province of China. Why has it developed so rapidly?

Recently, Mr. Song Shiqiang, the general manager of Shenzhen Slkor Micro Semicon Co., Ltd. and Kinghelm Electronics Co., Ltd, published a deep research report. In the report, he said Huaqiangbei Commercial Area has created a lot of commercial miracles, with unique commercial characteristics and business charm, "favourable timing, geographical and human conditions, Huaqiangbei's spontaneous market order and free market, better industrial base, the spirit of brave puzzles. In addition to the above conditions, Huaqiangbei also has the supporting ability of the industrial chain, and a benign development of the industrial ecology, which can cover the whole world of China's radiation, is a comprehensive advantage not possessed by other business circles.

Meanwhile, He made some points about standardization of catering industry. The standardized production model has three main premises, one is the mass scale of production, the second is the standardization of management, and the business processes, that is, the quantity of products reaches a certain scale, and the adoption of standardization and process management can lead to improved work efficiency and substantial cost reduction.

And He also talked about the 'Underlying Logic and Characteristics of the Brand'. In China, Kinghelm and Slkor have done a good job in product R&D and manufacture, what's the underlying logic of brand building? And is there any effective way to build a brand?

According to Song Shiqiang's analysis, the brand contains at least these aspects: quality, positioning of products and the customer trust. The brand is the historical heritage, which shows one's personality, and implies positive energy.

From industrial technology production to multi industry theory standardization research, Song's research has obtained positive evaluations. There are many references that help readers understand China's semiconductor industry and standardized production, and the following 3 deep reports can be read for details.

About "Slkor" and "Kinghelm"

Both "Slkor" and "Kinghelm" are national high-tech companies and they have obtained dozens of invention patents and software copyrights. Kinghelm has developed and produced microwave antenna, RF connection line and electrical signal connector and other products.SlkorMicro Semicon Co., Ltd. is dedicated to the third generation semiconductor SiC power devices.

For more information ,please visit www.slkoric.com.

