The research is in – learning dance promotes longevity

—

We live in a world where ageing is a dirty word. We’re constantly bombarded with stories of hyper-talented preteens and genius under-30 CEOs of multinationals. Even in our smaller social circles where such extremes are not a daily reality, there’s the unavoidable subconscious belief that everyone should have achieved education, marriage, children, career success, and financial stability all before reaching middle age. But then what?

The reality is that life continues after 40. Forgetting this can leave many older individuals feeling like they’re failures because they still haven’t reached (all of) the markers. Others might be wondering what to do with their next 40+ years since they’ve achieved all their goals.

For those who fear stagnation, failure, or meaninglessness as they age, here’s a beautiful truth: you, we, none of us are ever ‘too old’ to try new things, learn new things, or meet new people. And the science corroborates this, with learning, creative activity, and regular socialising all being linked to better physical and mental health. Pursuing new avenues and skills has been proven to delay diseases like dementia. Taking up exercise and social activities is linked to better heart health, improved memory, and longevity – not to mention a wide array of psychological and emotional benefits.

One excellent activity that combines learning, socialising, and exercising is dancing. Dancing – especially a form like salsa – allows for creative expression and often comes built-in with opportunities to make new friends. While challenging, dancing is excellent exercise for older individuals who may not wish to take part in high-impact activities.

