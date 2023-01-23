Research Reveal Porn Damages Brain: ED and Low Relationship Satisfaction

Research is showing excessive pornography consumption can damage the brain, leading to erectile dysfunction even in young men & lower relationship satisfaction. There are altered neural pathways in the brain causing addiction-like symptoms which highlights the need for more awareness regarding excessive pornography consumption.

In recent years, a growing body of research has revealed that pornography can be damaging to the brain, leading to a host of negative effects such as ED and low relationship satisfaction. These findings are causing increasing concern among mental health professionals and addiction experts who are calling for greater awareness and effective treatment options for individuals struggling with pornography addiction.

One study, published in JAMA Psychiatry in 2016, found that men who frequently viewed pornography had a significantly higher risk of developing erectile dysfunction. The study, which surveyed nearly 28,000 men in Italy, found that those who viewed pornography at least once a week were almost twice as likely to experience erectile dysfunction compared to those who never viewed pornography.

Another study, published in the journal Sexual Medicine in 2016, found that pornography use was associated with lower sexual satisfaction and relationship satisfaction among men and women. The study surveyed nearly 1,000 men and women in the United States and found that those who viewed pornography more often reported lower levels of sexual satisfaction and relationship satisfaction compared to those who viewed pornography less frequently.

A recent 2020 study from JAMA Network showed brain images of men who use pornography having less striatum gray matter, a brain region associated with rewards and motivation versus men who do not use pornography. Subsequent studies that year found pornography use was positively associated with symptoms of depression, anxiety, and stress among a sample of young adults. These findings are particularly concerning given the widespread accessibility of direct and indirect forms of pornography through various platforms (Onlyfans, Campsites, Tiktok, Reddit, Instagram, Hub Sites) making it difficult for individuals to control their use and overcome addiction.

To address this growing problem, a team of mental health professionals led by program director Jeffrey Ly has been developing a cutting-edge program called the ARISE Digital System. Jeff's experience includes working in the mental health and addictions field as an associate clinical therapist and clinical trainer at Los Angeles Centers for Alcohol and Drug Abuse. The ARISE Digital System has been in beta from 2020-2022 and now (2023) available for early access worldwide to support individuals overcoming pornography addiction and regaining greater personal and professional control.

Jeffrey and his team of mental health professionals are dedicated to raising global awareness and providing effective treatment for pornography addiction and compulsions while also advocating for the classification of pornography addiction as a medical disorder. The program was created in response to the observed addictive tendencies in patients who continually struggle with pornography use despite the lack of an official classification of "porn addiction" in the United States.

For individuals and couples struggling with pornography addiction, the ARISE Digital System can be an effective and discreet solution where services are provided online by credentialed professionals who hold a master's degree or higher. More information can be found at www.arisetrainingsystem.com which includes a 20-minute master class explaining the basic biological impact of porn.

