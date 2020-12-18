ResellerClub Re-Establishes its Presence in Indonesia with Improved Localized Experience

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ResellerClub, an Endurance International Group company and a provider of web hosting, domains and other web presence products, has revamped its website experience in the Indonesia market. While the brand has been in this market for many years, they bring a fresh, improved web experience. The brand has achieved this through localized websites, local payment gateways, translated control panels, revamped messaging, reduced page load times, localized support, promo and coupon systems for competitive offers and more. With a remarkable impact over 14 years in India, the United States, and other countries, ResellerClub hopes to do the same in Indonesia.

"Indonesia is an entrepreneurial society and an increasing number of small & micro businesses are getting rapidly digitized during this time. We want to support this thriving ecosystem by extending our world-class infrastructure and support through an advanced experience to web professionals (developers, IT agencies) and small businesses. We now offer a simple, easy to buy option for hosting solutions in a fully localized website with highly qualified chat support," says Manish Dalal, Managing Director - APAC, Endurance International Group.

ResellerClub offers a complete suite of server and cloud-based products in local language and currency to help businesses find the right hosting solution suited to different needs. Specific product highlights include:

Locally Relevant Payment Modes- While credit cards are one of the primary modes of online payment in a lot of developed countries, there is a dominance of alternate payment options in the APAC region. ResellerClub is now offering payment methods such as local bank transfers, wallets and convenience store top-ups to customers in Indonesia to make the purchase more convenient.

Advanced Hosting Infrastructure - ResellerClub boasts of an extensive product portfolio with hosting solutions ranging across Shared Hosting , Reseller Hosting, Virtual Private Servers and Dedicated Servers. The brand has been progressively investing and improving its hosting range with the newly introduced SSD variants for Cloud, Virtual Private Servers (VPS), Dedicated Servers and Reseller Hosting. ResellerClub has also recently launched additional storage on it's VPS product and is working on adding 'Managed Services' to it's offering in early 2021. ResellerClub's hosting comes with free WHMCS, free SSL and free migration amongst many other robust features.

Productivity Solutions - The brand also offers multiple email and security solutions including G Suite for which it was recently awarded the 'Expansion Partner Award APAC' by Google.

Developer Friendly Order Management Panel - ResellerClub is also set to offer the 'All-New WebPro Panel' to it's clients in Indonesia. This new Control Panel is specially built for web professionals (web designers, developers, digital marketing agencies, etc) after years of product research and conversations with multiple clients. The panel provides an easy purchase flow, along with tools for invoicing, taxation, order & client management and a fully white-labelled, easily brandable Storefront.

About ResellerClub

ResellerClub was founded with the objective of offering domain names and hosting products to web designers, developers and web hosts. Today, ResellerClub offers products and services that a web professional can use to enable small businesses to build a meaningful web presence. ResellerClub offers Reseller Hosting, Shared Hosting, Cloud Hosting, Dedicated Servers, VPS, email, backup, security and more with multi-brand options in many of these categories to empower choice. ResellerClub also offers a comprehensive solution to register and manage 350+ gTLDs, ccTLDs and new domains. Through the platform customized for web professionals, ResellerClub envisions provisioning the widest variety of web presence products, PaaS and SaaS-based tools.

About Endurance International Group

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. helps millions of small businesses worldwide with products and technology to enhance their online web presence, email marketing, business solutions, and more. The Endurance family of brands includes Constant Contact, Bluehost, HostGator, and Domain.com, among others. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, Endurance employs over 3,800 people across the United States, Brazil, India and the Netherlands. For more information, visit www.endurance.com.