ResMed Acquires Somnoware, a Leader in Digital Sleep and Respiratory Care Diagnostics Software

Expands ResMed’s sleep management software solution, will help sleep labs and physicians more efficiently guide patients into and through diagnosis to long-term treatment

Diagnostic management platform is upstream of and complementary to ResMed’s current post-testing AirView and Brightree offerings

Somnoware platform will remain an open platform to enable sleep labs, pulmonary function testing facilities, and physicians to view results from various testing solutions and help diagnosed patients get onto the treatment they need faster



SAN DIEGO, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResMed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) today announced the acquisition of privately held Somnoware, a U.S. leader in sleep and respiratory care diagnostics software.

Somnoware software streamlines the processes of physicians as well as sleep and pulmonary function testing labs for diagnosing and evaluating a patient’s sleep and respiratory care test results, ordering PAP treatment equipment, setting up appointments, tracking PAP compliance, and electronically providing this information directly into a patient’s electronic health record – all from within the Somnoware platform.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Somnoware team to ResMed,” said ResMed Sleep & Respiratory Care President Lucile Blaise. “We're committed to driving wider adoption of Somnoware's open and interoperable platform to help more people with OSA or COPD get the diagnoses and treatment solutions they need. Improving patients’ experience and health outcomes is our common goal.”

“We are very excited about this acquisition,” said ResMed North America General Manager Bill Shoop. “Somnoware’s offering has been well received in the marketplace and it naturally complements our ecosystem of digital solutions across the patient care pathway. Our team is excited to add Somnoware to our portfolio of solutions to help physicians, sleep labs, and HMEs drive greater efficiency and deliver better patient care.”

“I’m thrilled to join forces with ResMed and embark on a shared mission of guiding people toward better sleep and improved breathing. Our partnership will open new avenues to help physicians with the critical task of chronic care management,” said Subath Kamalasan, Somnoware cofounder and CEO. “Together, we are committed to driving innovation and delivering solutions that improve the health of patients with sleep disorders and other chronic respiratory diseases.”

ResMed intends to retain all Somnoware staff, integrate its offerings into the ResMed brand and solution ecosystem, and maintain the open and device-agnostic nature of Somnoware’s offerings so end users can keep interoperating with various testing solutions and place orders for treatment devices and accessories from any supplier.

The transaction’s financial terms are not material to ResMed’s consolidated financial results and were not disclosed. Somnoware engaged Ziegler, a national boutique investment bank, as its financial advisor, and King & Spalding LLP as its legal advisor. DLA Piper served as ResMed’s legal advisor.

About ResMed

At ResMed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) we pioneer innovative solutions that treat and keep people out of the hospital, empowering them to live healthier, higher-quality lives. Our digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, COPD, and other chronic diseases. Our comprehensive out-of-hospital software platforms support the professionals and caregivers who help people stay healthy in the home or care setting of their choice. By enabling better care, we improve quality of life, reduce the impact of chronic disease, and lower costs for consumers and healthcare systems in more than 140 countries. To learn more, visit ResMed.com and follow @ResMed.