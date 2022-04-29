ResMed Inc. Announces Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022

Year-over-year revenue grows 12%, operating profit up 5%, non-GAAP operating profit up 5%



SAN DIEGO, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResMed Inc. (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) today announced results for its quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Third Quarter 2022 Highlights

All comparisons are to the prior year period

Revenue increased by 12% to $864.5 million; up 14% on a constant currency basis

Gross margin contracted 140 bps to 56.8%; non-GAAP gross margin contracted 150 bps to 58.1%

Income from operations increased 5%; non-GAAP operating profit up 5%

Diluted earnings per share of $1.22; non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.32

“Our third-quarter results reflect strong performance across our business, resulting in double-digit top-line revenue growth including extraordinary demand in our sleep and respiratory care business segment as well as solid high-single-digit growth in our software-as-a-service segment,” said Mick Farrell, ResMed CEO. “I am proud of our global team’s ability to pivot and drive continued growth while ongoing supply chain disruptions and a competitor’s recall continue to limit our ability to meet the incredible demand for our products. We remain focused on delivering products, software, and services for patients, working closely with our supply chain partners as well as physicians, providers, and beyond, to prioritize care for patients who most need it.

“While the current industry and macroeconomic environment remain uncertain, our long-term strategy allows us to keep our focus on helping 250 million lives in 2025. Our end-market demand from patients and providers remains strong, and our digital health technologies continue to deliver value. We are supporting patients with the world-leading portfolio of sleep apnea therapy, respiratory care therapy, and digital health solutions they need, as we deliver value for all of our customers.”

Financial Results and Operating Metrics

Unaudited; $ in millions, except for per share amounts

Three Months Ended March 31,

2022 March 31,

2021 % Change Constant

Currency (A) Revenue $ 864.5 $ 768.8 12 % 14 % Gross margin (B) 56.8 % 58.2 % (2 ) Non-GAAP gross margin (B) 58.1 % 59.6 % (3 ) Selling, general, and administrative expenses 182.4 160.4 14 17 Research and development expenses 66.8 55.9 19 22 Income from operations 234.3 223.4 5 Non-GAAP income from operations (B) 253.0 241.8 5 Net income (loss) 179.0 (78.5 ) NM Non-GAAP net income (B) 193.3 190.4 2 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 1.22 $ (0.54 ) NM Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (B) $ 1.32 $ 1.30 2

NM Not meaningful

Nine Months Ended March 31,

2022 March 31,

2021 % Change Constant

Currency (A) Revenue $ 2,663.4 $ 2,320.7 15 % 15 % Gross margin (B) 56.4 % 58.1 % (3 ) Non-GAAP gross margin (B) 57.6 % 59.8 % (4 ) Selling, general, and administrative expenses 544.5 488.9 11 13 Research and development expenses 189.3 165.4 14 15 Income from operations 744.9 662.0 13 Non-GAAP income from operations (B) 801.3 733.4 9 Net income 584.4 279.4 109 Non-GAAP net income (B) 631.5 582.2 8 Diluted earnings per share $ 3.97 $ 1.91 108 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (B) $ 4.30 $ 3.98 8

(A) In order to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency fluctuations, we provide certain financial information on a “constant currency” basis, which is in addition to the actual financial information presented. In order to calculate our constant currency information, we translate the current period financial information using the foreign currency exchange rates that were in effect during the previous comparable period. However, constant currency measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to U.S. dollar measures that reflect current period exchange rates, or to other financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

(B) See the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures in the table at the end of the press release.

Discussion of Third Quarter Results

All comparisons are to the prior year period unless otherwise noted

Revenue grew by 14 percent on a constant currency basis, driven by increased demand for our sleep and respiratory care devices and increased demand following a recent product recall by one of our competitors. Revenue in the U.S., Canada, and Latin America, excluding software-as-a-service, grew by 18 percent, primarily due to the factors discussed above and recovery of core sleep patient flow that was previously impacted by COVID-19. Revenue in Europe, Asia, and other markets grew by 11 percent on a constant currency basis, primarily due to the factors discussed above. Software-as-a-service revenue increased by 8 percent, due to continued growth in our Durable Medical Equipment category and stabilizing patient flow in out-of-hospital care settings.

Gross margin decreased by 140 basis points and non-GAAP gross margin decreased by 150 basis points, mainly due to higher freight and manufacturing costs, partially offset by favorable product mix changes and increase in average selling prices.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses increased by 17 percent on a constant currency basis. SG&A expenses increased to 21.1 percent of revenue in the quarter, compared with 20.9 percent in the same period of the prior year. These changes in SG&A expenses were mainly due to increases in employee-related expenses.

Income from operations increased by 5 percent and non-GAAP income from operations increased by 5 percent.

Net income for the quarter was $179.0 million and diluted earnings per share was $1.22. Non-GAAP net income grew by 2 percent and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share grew by 2 percent, predominantly attributable to strong sales, partially offset by higher operating expenses.

Operating cash flow for the quarter was $117.4 million, compared to net income in the current quarter of $179.0 million and non-GAAP net income of $193.3 million. During the quarter we paid $61.4 million in dividends.



Other Business and Operational Highlights

Announced appointment of Urvashi Tyagi as new Chief Technology Officer and Bobby Ghoshal transitions to be President of ResMed’s software-as-a-service business segment full-time. Tyagi leads ResMed’s digital health technology team, driving innovation and adoption of world-leading cloud-based digital health platforms and investments in emerging technologies.

Published 2022 Global Sleep Surveys as part of National Sleep Awareness Week (March 13-19) and World Sleep Day (March 18). The surveys, conducted in the first quarter of the calendar year, asked nearly 25,000 respondents in 12 countries what’s keeping them up at night; the results aim to build awareness of the critical role good sleep plays in physical and mental health.

Dividend program

The ResMed board of directors today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.42 per share. The dividend will have a record date of May 12, 2022, payable on June 16, 2022. The dividend will be paid in U.S. currency to holders of ResMed’s common stock trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Holders of CHESS Depositary Interests (“CDIs”) trading on the Australian Securities Exchange will receive an equivalent amount in Australian currency, based on the exchange rate on the record date, and reflecting the 10:1 ratio between CDIs and NYSE shares. The ex-dividend date will be May 11, 2022, for common stockholders and for CDI holders. ResMed has received a waiver from the ASX’s settlement operating rules, which will allow ResMed to defer processing conversions between its common stock and CDI registers from May 11, 2022, through May 12, 2022, inclusive.

About ResMed

At ResMed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) we pioneer innovative solutions that treat and keep people out of the hospital, empowering them to live healthier, higher-quality lives. Our digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, COPD, and other chronic diseases. Our comprehensive out-of-hospital software platforms support the professionals and caregivers who help people stay healthy in the home or care setting of their choice. By enabling better care, we improve quality of life, reduce the impact of chronic disease, and lower costs for consumers and healthcare systems in more than 140 countries. To learn more, visit ResMed.com and follow @ResMed.

Safe harbor statement

Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are “forward-looking” statements as contemplated by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements – including statements regarding ResMed’s projections of future revenue or earnings, expenses, new product development, new product launches, new markets for its products, the integration of acquisitions, litigation, and tax outlook – are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to materially differ from those projected or implied in the forward-looking statements. Additional risks and uncertainties are discussed in ResMed’s periodic reports on file with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission. ResMed does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited; $ in thousands, except for per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended March 31,

2022 March 31,

2021 March 31,

2022 March 31,

2021 Net revenue $ 864,500 $ 768,767 $ 2,663,390 $ 2,320,722 Cost of sales 362,321 310,585 1,128,314 933,021 Amortization of acquired intangibles (1) 10,982 10,924 33,271 34,066 Restructuring—cost of sales (1) — — — 5,232 Total cost of sales $ 373,303 $ 321,509 $ 1,161,585 $ 972,319 Gross profit $ 491,197 $ 447,258 $ 1,501,805 $ 1,348,403 Selling, general, and administrative 182,401 160,446 544,483 488,904 Research and development 66,801 55,941 189,258 165,409 Amortization of acquired intangibles (1) 7,730 7,445 23,175 23,377 Restructuring—operating expenses (1) — — — 8,673 Total operating expenses $ 256,932 $ 223,832 $ 756,916 $ 686,363 Income from operations 234,265 223,426 744,889 662,040 Other income (expenses), net: Interest income (expense), net $ (5,462 ) $ (5,823 ) $ (16,770 ) $ (18,341 ) Loss attributable to equity method investments (2,627 ) (4,969 ) (5,927 ) (9,895 ) Gain (loss) on equity investments (1,735 ) 4,666 (527 ) 9,442 Other, net 1,878 705 729 1,205 Total other income (expenses), net (7,946 ) (5,421 ) (22,495 ) (17,589 ) Income before income taxes $ 226,319 $ 218,005 $ 722,394 $ 644,451 Income taxes 47,307 296,486 138,018 365,046 Net income (loss) $ 179,012 $ (78,481 ) $ 584,376 $ 279,405 Basic earnings per share $ 1.22 $ (0.54 ) $ 4.00 $ 1.92 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.22 $ (0.54 ) $ 3.97 $ 1.91 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (1) $ 1.32 $ 1.30 $ 4.30 $ 3.98 Basic shares outstanding 146,240 145,513 145,969 145,217 Diluted shares outstanding 146,962 145,513 147,034 146,394

(1) See the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures in the table at the end of the press release.



Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited; $ in thousands)

March 31,

2022 June 30,

2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 201,769 $ 295,278 Accounts receivable, net 508,580 614,292 Inventories 664,943 457,033 Prepayments and other current assets 329,008 208,154 Total current assets $ 1,704,300 $ 1,574,757 Non-current assets: Property, plant, and equipment, net $ 513,250 $ 463,490 Operating lease right-of-use assets 141,173 128,575 Goodwill and other intangibles, net 2,302,301 2,320,483 Deferred income taxes and other non-current assets 244,240 240,820 Total non-current assets $ 3,200,964 $ 3,153,368 Total assets $ 4,905,264 $ 4,728,125 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 149,797 $ 138,008 Accrued expenses 326,276 320,599 Operating lease liabilities, current 24,130 23,585 Deferred revenue 112,449 109,611 Income taxes payable 42,646 307,963 Short-term debt 11,967 12,000 Total current liabilities $ 667,265 $ 911,766 Non-current liabilities: Deferred revenue $ 94,094 $ 91,496 Deferred income taxes 10,711 11,319 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 127,254 114,779 Other long-term liabilities 5,103 6,802 Long-term debt 668,735 643,351 Long-term income taxes payable 53,298 62,933 Total non-current liabilities $ 959,195 $ 930,680 Total liabilities $ 1,626,460 $ 1,842,446 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Common stock $ 585 $ 583 Additional paid-in capital 1,645,453 1,622,199 Retained earnings 3,480,163 3,079,640 Treasury stock (1,623,256 ) (1,623,256 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (224,141 ) (193,487 ) Total stockholders’ equity $ 3,278,804 $ 2,885,679 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 4,905,264 $ 4,728,125

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited; $ in thousands)

Nine months ended March 31,

2022 March 31,

2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 584,376 $ 279,405 Adjustment to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 122,198 120,034 Amortization of right-of-use assets 26,636 25,805 Stock-based compensation costs 49,265 47,032 Loss attributable to equity method investments 5,927 9,895 (Gain) loss on equity investment 527 (9,442 ) Restructuring expenses — 8,673 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 98,158 (39,899 ) Inventories, net (209,476 ) (48,393 ) Prepaid expenses, net deferred income taxes and other current assets (127,977 ) (41,036 ) Accounts payable, accrued expenses, income taxes payable and other (277,973 ) 158,119 Net cash (used in) / provided by operating activities $ 271,661 $ 510,193 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant, and equipment (106,192 ) (74,805 ) Patent registration and acquisition costs (17,449 ) (11,149 ) Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (35,915 ) (30,704 ) Purchases of investments (16,614 ) (20,038 ) Proceeds from sale of investment 6,802 — (Payments) / proceeds on maturity of foreign currency contracts (5,309 ) 26,306 Net cash used in investing activities $ (174,677 ) $ (110,390 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net 26,269 18,759 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (52,278 ) (49,938 ) Payments of business combination contingent consideration — (3,500 ) Proceeds from borrowings, net of borrowing costs 160,000 90,000 Repayment of borrowings (136,000 ) (536,000 ) Dividends paid (183,853 ) (169,917 ) Net cash (used in) / provided by financing activities $ (185,862 ) $ (650,596 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash $ (4,631 ) $ 18,272 Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (93,509 ) (232,521 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 295,278 463,156 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 201,769 $ 230,635

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited; $ in thousands, except for per share amounts)

The measures “non-GAAP gross profit” and “non-GAAP gross margin” exclude amortization expense from acquired intangibles related to cost of sales and are reconciled below:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 Revenue $ 864,500 $ 768,767 $ 2,663,390 $ 2,320,722 GAAP Cost of sales $ 373,303 $ 321,509 $ 1,161,585 $ 972,319 Less: Amortization of acquired intangibles (A) (10,982 ) (10,924 ) (33,271 ) (34,066 ) Less: Restructuring—cost of sales (A) — — — (5,232 ) Non-GAAP cost of sales $ 362,321 $ 310,585 $ 1,128,314 $ 933,021 GAAP gross profit $ 491,197 $ 447,258 $ 1,501,805 $ 1,348,403 GAAP gross margin 56.8 % 58.2 % 56.4 % 58.1 % Non-GAAP gross profit $ 502,179 $ 458,182 $ 1,535,076 $ 1,387,701 Non-GAAP gross margin 58.1 % 59.6 % 57.6 % 59.8 %

The measure “non-GAAP income from operations” is reconciled with GAAP income from operations below:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended March 31,

2022 March 31,

2021 March 31,

2022 March 31,

2021 GAAP income from operations $ 234,265 $ 223,426 $ 744,889 $ 662,040 Amortization of acquired intangibles—cost of sales (A) 10,982 10,924 33,271 34,066 Amortization of acquired intangibles—operating expenses (A) 7,730 7,445 23,175 23,377 Restructuring—cost of sales (A) — — — 5,232 Restructuring—operating expenses (A) — — — 8,673 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 252,977 $ 241,795 $ 801,335 $ 733,388

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited; $ in thousands, except for per share amounts)

The measures “non-GAAP net income” and “non-GAAP diluted earnings per share” are reconciled with GAAP net income and GAAP diluted earnings per share in the table below:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended March 31,

2022 March 31,

2021 March 31,

2022 March 31,

2021 GAAP net income (loss) $ 179,012 $ (78,481 ) $ 584,376 $ 279,405 Amortization of acquired intangibles—cost of sales, net of tax(A) 8,374 8,395 25,373 26,136 Amortization of acquired intangibles—operating expenses, net of tax(A) 5,894 5,721 17,673 17,936 Reserve for disputed tax position(A) — 254,776 4,111 254,776 Restructuring—cost of sales, net of tax(A) — — — 4,663 Restructuring—operating expenses, net of tax(A) — — — 7,730 (Gain) loss on equity investments(A) — — — (8,476 ) Non-GAAP net income(A) $ 193,280 $ 190,411 $ 631,533 $ 582,170 GAAP diluted shares outstanding 146,962 145,513 147,034 146,394 Anti-dilutive shares excluded from GAAP — 858 — — Non-GAAP diluted shares outstanding 146,962 146,371 147,034 146,394 GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 1.22 $ (0.54 ) $ 3.97 $ 1.91 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share(A) $ 1.32 $ 1.30 $ 4.30 $ 3.98

(A) ResMed adjusts for the impact of the amortization of acquired intangibles, reserve for disputed tax positions, restructuring expenses and the (gain) loss on equity investments from their evaluation of ongoing operations, and believes that investors benefit from adjusting these items to facilitate a more meaningful evaluation of current operating performance.



ResMed believes that non-GAAP diluted earnings per share is an additional measure of performance that investors can use to compare operating results between reporting periods. ResMed uses non-GAAP information internally in planning, forecasting, and evaluating the results of operations in the current period and in comparing it to past periods. ResMed believes this information provides investors better insight when evaluating ResMed’s performance from core operations and provides consistent financial reporting. The use of non-GAAP measures is intended to supplement, and not to replace, the presentation of net income and other GAAP measures. Like all non-GAAP measures, non-GAAP earnings are subject to inherent limitations because they do not include all the expenses that must be included under GAAP.

Revenue by Product and Region

(Unaudited; $ in millions, except for per share amounts)

Three Months Ended March 31,

2022 (A) March 31,

2021 (A) % Change Constant

Currency (B) U.S., Canada, and Latin America Devices $ 250.8 $ 192.9 30 % Masks and other 224.7 210.0 7 Total Sleep and Respiratory Care $ 475.4 $ 402.9 18 Software as a Service 101.1 93.8 8 Total $ 576.6 $ 496.7 16 Combined Europe, Asia, and other markets Devices $ 182.3 $ 172.8 5 % 10 % Masks and other 105.6 99.2 6 13 Total Sleep and Respiratory Care $ 287.9 $ 272.1 6 11 Global revenue Devices $ 433.1 $ 365.7 18 % 21 % Masks and other 330.3 309.2 7 9 Total Sleep and Respiratory Care $ 763.4 $ 674.9 13 15 Software as a Service 101.1 93.8 8 8 Total $ 864.5 $ 768.8 12 14





Nine Months Ended March 31,

2022 (A) March 31,

2021 (A) %

Change Constant

Currency (B) U.S., Canada, and Latin America Devices $ 771.5 $ 595.3 30 % Masks and other 681.8 637.5 7 Total Sleep and Respiratory Care $ 1,453.3 $ 1,232.8 18 Software as a Service 297.7 277.8 7 Total $ 1,751.0 $ 1,510.6 16 Combined Europe, Asia, and other markets Devices $ 608.3 $ 536.9 13 % 15 % Masks and other 304.2 273.3 11 14 Total Sleep and Respiratory Care $ 912.4 $ 810.1 13 15 Global revenue Devices $ 1,379.7 $ 1,132.1 22 % 23 % Masks and other 986.0 910.8 8 9 Total Sleep and Respiratory Care $ 2,365.7 $ 2,042.9 16 16 Software as a Service 297.7 277.8 7 7 Total $ 2,663.4 $ 2,320.7 15 15

(A) Totals and subtotals may not add due to rounding.

(B) In order to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency fluctuations, we provide certain financial information on a “constant currency basis,” which is in addition to the actual financial information presented. In order to calculate our constant currency information, we translate the current period financial information using the foreign currency exchange rates that were in effect during the previous comparable period. However, constant currency measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to U.S. dollar measures that reflect current period exchange rates, or to other financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

