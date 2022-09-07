Resorts World Sentosa to recognise the world’s greatest wines at the second edition of Wine Pinnacle Awards with a specially curated programme and new awards categories

28 October to 1 November 2022 .





Following its 2019 debut, this year's programme is entirely new, and has been meticulously curated to distinguish the awards as Southeast Asia's most prominent and unprecedented wine festival for oenophiles. As Scott Peterson, Vice President, Lifestyle, Resorts World Sentosa says, "The Wine Pinnacle Awards has always been positioned as an avenue to celebrate diversity, excellence and innovation in the world of wines. Throughout these five days, guests at RWS will not only discover and appreciate the art of wine-making, they can even enjoy intimate and exclusive wine pairing dinners, pairing exceptional wines with exquisite menus from world-famous celebrity chefs; a Masterclass Experience for enthusiasts and investors to discover new gems; and a two-day Wine Industry Symposium for wine and hospitality professionals. Second to none, the Wine Pinnacle Awards complements RWS' suite of award-winning attractions, luxurious accommodations, mesmerising entertainment, MICE facilities, as well as myriad of food and beverage offerings, in positioning the lifestyle integrated resort as Asia's top premium lifestyle destination for all audiences."



As the world's first wine awards based solely on nominations, this event will recognise the finest wines and wine professionals the world has to offer, representing the opinions of 61 jury members from around the globe – comprising Masters of Wine, Master Sommeliers, wine professionals and luminaries and the illustrious five-member Technical Committee headed by Ms Jeannie Cho Lee, the first Asian Master of Wine.



The Wine Pinnacle Awards is a pioneering award that considers wines from every region without restrictions on origin and without the need for entry fees. An esteemed panel of Master Sommeliers, Masters of Wine, and premier critics are assembled into an expert jury, responsible for nominating the most deserving of wines.



Wine lovers can look forward to the Masterclass Experience on 29 and 30 October 2022 – where Technical Committee members Ms Jeannie Cho Lee and Mr Doug Frost drive deeper conversations in a series of masterclasses for potential investors, featuring hidden gems of the wine world including Henschke, Maison M. Chapoutier, Château Haut-Brion, and Tempos Vega Sicilia.



Every day from 28 to 31 October 2022, the resort will play host to decadent wine affairs where guests can partake in carefully curated Wine and Dine Sessions . With special champagne brunches and bespoke dinners featuring vintages from prestigious wineries such as Château Angélus, Château Margaux and Château La Mission Haut-Brion, guests can be sure of a memorable gastronomic adventure. Fine wines will be complemented by equally fine food crafted by the world's best Michelin-starred chefs including: Mr Guillaume Galliot (3 Michelin stars), Mr Olivier Bellin (2 Michelin stars), Mr Arnaud Dunand Sauthier (Bangkok), and Mr Cedric Vongerichten (New York).



On 31 October and 1 November 2022, delegates of the Wine Industry Symposium will discuss a more dynamic future for the wine industry by discussing key topics like new areas of economic growth and the impact of climate change with wine professionals from all sectors. There will also be panel discussions with the world's thought leaders – which includes Ms Karen MacNeil, Author & Wine; Ms Prue Henschke, Head of Henschke and Mr Jamie Ritchie, Global Chairman Sotheby's Wine.



Concluding the five-day celebration of prestige and innovation in the world of wines is the Wine Pinnacle Awards Gala Dinner and Awards Ceremony on 1 November 2022. Held in the Resorts World Ballroom, the black-tie soirée will gather key industry experts, influencers, sponsors, peers, and wine luminaries from across the globe.



Tickets are limited and open for reservations from 16 September onwards. For the latest news and ticket purchase, please visit



