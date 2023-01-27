Restaurant Owners Workers Comp Insurance Costs Now Instantly Available at Enforce Coverage Group

Workers' compensation insurance prices and quotes for restaurants are instantly available online at Enforce Coverage Group of New York, Connecticut and New Jersey. They also offer free consulting for restaurant owners including business liability, auto and truck.

Enforce Coverage Group is proud to announce that they are providing workers compensation insurance instant online quotes and pricing for restaurant owners in the tri-state area. The premiere agency handles workers compensation and other business insurance lines for restaurants, nightclubs, delis, bars, and pizzerias.

Workers’ compensation is a vital safety net for restaurant owners. Restaurant patrons and workers face the risk of physical injury while on the job daily, from lifting heavy objects to slipping. Enforce Coverage Group’s packages protect restaurant owners from financial losses due to employee or patrons injuries. The goal is to ensure the restaurant is properly covered in the case of a workplace accident.

Without worker's compensation, restaurant owners will be held liable for medical bills and lost wages of injured employees.

New York State law requires that all food businesses with employees purchase and maintain worker’s compensation. This mandatory coverage pays wages for workers who have gotten injured while on the job and takes care of their medical bills.

Enforce Coverage Group specializes in providing workers' compensation for New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut-based food businesses. Enforce Coverage Group’s team of expert insurance professionals offer reliable coverage and oversee every single detail, completely customizing and designing workers comp programs that meet all requirements and save money.

Patrick Ryder, one of the two managing partners of Enforce Coverage Group, has discussed workers comp for restaurants adding, "We understand that restaurant owners have a lot of responsibilities and costs to manage. That's why Enforce Coverage Group offers a comprehensive workers’ comp package that can help them protect their business and employees. We want to make sure that restaurant owners have the peace of mind that comes from knowing their business and employees are protected.”

About Us: Enforce Coverage Group is an independent insurance brokerage located in the heart of New York City. They specialize in NY workers compensation insurance, commercial property and casualty, automobile, professional liability, life and health plans.

