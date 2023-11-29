From Restructuring to Recognition: Truegenics Triumph as SBR Management Awards “Team of the Year"

Truegenics Pte Ltd has been awarded "Team of the Year" at the SBR Management Excellence Awards 2023. This accolade follows an impressive turnaround after two major restructurings in 2020. CEO Alvin Huang credits the team's resilience in transforming challenges into growth opportunities.

In an extraordinary display of resilience and innovation, Truegenics Pte Ltd has been honored as the "Team of the Year" at the prestigious SBR Management Excellence Awards 2023. This accolade comes in the wake of the company's remarkable turnaround, following two significant restructurings in 2020.







"In the face of unprecedented challenges, our team not only survived but thrived, transforming obstacles into stepping stones for growth and profitability," said Alvin Huang, CEO of Truegenics.

The journey was far from easy. Post-restructuring, morale was at an all-time low, and the future seemed uncertain. "It was a critical moment for us," shared Hidayah, HR Manager. "We focused on transparent communication and a solid rebuilding plan, which was pivotal in retaining our talented team members."

A significant part of Truegenics' turnaround strategy was an aggressive push in product innovation, led by Kayti Doolittle, Head of Product Research & Copywriting. "We delved deep into market research and data analytics to refine our product selection framework," Kayti shared. "Our approach was to innovate not just in product formulation but also in how we deliver these products to our customers.”

Within just a year, the team launched twelve new products, a stark contrast to the two products introduced in the previous 18 months. The launch of 'VivaSlim' was a particular highlight, contributing significantly to the company's revenue.

Creative Operations Manager Setoh Wei Leng recalls, "It was a race against time to mobilize resources for the new product launches. The team's dedication was phenomenal, and it paid off with our success."

Operational efficiency also saw a dramatic improvement, spearheaded by CTO Jeremy Wong. His initiatives in automation and smart dashboards led to a 32% reduction in operating costs and doubled productivity.

The integration of AI across various operations, from HR policies to customer service, further propelled the company's efficiency and cost-effectiveness. "Embracing AI was a game-changer for us, drastically reducing costs in several areas and improving productivity significantly" noted Jeremy Wong.

The company's diversification into new revenue streams, such as leveraging e-commerce platforms and native advertising, has set the stage for continued growth and innovation.

CRM Manager, Carrie Dyer reflected on the journey: "The past two years have been a testament to our team's dedication and hard work. This award is a recognition of our collective effort to rebuild and achieve new heights."

Truegenics' story is one of strategic moves, innovative product development, and a team united in its mission to forge ahead. Their win as Team of the Year at the SBR Management Excellence Awards is not just a milestone but a beacon of inspiration for businesses worldwide.

About Truegenics Pte Ltd

Truegenics Pte Ltd is a personal care Vitamin, Mineral, and Supplement (VMS) company whose products specifically cater to the baby boomer demographic. They are a D2C ecommerce company that sells mainly to US consumers. Truegenics believes that even the smallest action can define one’s destiny, and are committed to the creation of products that enhance the lives of their consumers.

