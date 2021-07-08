Results of the Global Offering of YesAsia Holdings Limited announced

The Hong Kong Public Offering was approximately 145.3 times subscribed and Offer price set at HK$3.28 per share

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 8 July 2021 - YesAsia Holdings Limited ("YesAsia " or the "Company "; together with subsidiaries, the "Group "; SEHK stock code: 2209), a Hong Kong-headquartered E-commerce platform operator engaging in the procurement and sale of Asian fashion and lifestyle, beauty and entertainment products to customers around the world, announced that the Hong Kong Public Offering, as part of its Global Offering, was approximately 145.3 times subscribed while the International Offering was moderately oversubscribed. The Offer Price was set at HK$3.28 per Share.

YesAsia offered 39,540,000 new shares ("Offer Shares ") at an indicative price range of HK$3.00 to HK$3.33 per Share. About 35,586,000 Shares or 90% of the Offer Shares were available for placing with institutional and professional investors ("International Offering ") while about 3,954,000 Shares or 10% of the Offer Shares were available for subscription by the public in Hong Kong ("Hong Kong Public Offering ", together, "Global Offering ").

Since the Hong Kong Public Offering was more than 100 times subscribed, the total number of the Offer Shares available under the Hong Kong Public Offering will be 19,770,000 Offer Shares, representing 50% of the Offer Shares initially available under the Global Offering, while the number of Offer Shares available under the International Offering Placing will be adjusted to 19,770,000 Offer Shares.

Mr. Lau Kwok Chu, Founder and CEO of YesAsia, said: "We are pleased with the positive responses from both the institutional and retail investors during the Global Offering, reflecting investors' confidence in our business model, track record and prospects. With this enlarged capital and shareholder base, we shall continue to build our strengths with our established E-commerce platform with a global reach, our loyal and engaged customer base driving a virtuous cycle in our business ecosystem; and deliver satisfactory return for shareholders."

Dealings in the Company's shares on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited are expected to commence under the stock code 2209 at 9:00 am on Friday, 9 July 2021. The board lot is 1,000 shares.

