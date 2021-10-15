Results of the ixCrypto Index Quarterly Review (2021 Q3)

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 15 October 2021 - Today, IX Asia Indexes Company Limited announced the 3rd quarter review of the ixCrypto Index ("IXCI"). This is the first crypto benchmark index launched in Hong Kong. According to the Constituents Enhancement Rule, there are two constituents' additions and deletions. The number of the constituent cryptos will stay at 11 after the changes. The changes are as follows: Deletions: Stella, VeChain Additions: Terra, Polygon The free float adjusted market capitalization coverage is 74.88%, while the 90-day-average volume coverage is 74.9%. The constituents change and recapping at 40% will be effective on October 22, 2021 (Friday). Since the last review, there has been an increase in the crypto total market capitalisation from USD1.42tn to USD1.92tn (+35.2%), and a fall in the daily volume from USD93bn to USD89bn (-4.3%). Bitcoin remains as the largest crypto in the constituent list, with its price has gone up by 16% since the last review. More details about the ixCrypto Index, including its constituents and constituents' weight, are provided in the Appendices, or refer to the website https://ix-index.com/

Appendix 1 ixCrypto Index ("IXCI") Universe All crypto coins traded in at least two different exchanges around the world Selection Criteria Cryptocurrencies ranking in the top 80% of cumulative full market capitalization ("MC") coverage and in the top 25 of 90-days-average-trading-volume. Number of Constituents Variable/11 currently Launch Date 12th December 2018 Base Date 3rd December 2018 Base Value 1,000 Reconstitution Rule If the coverage is below 75% or any of constituents is not in top 25 of trading volume, IXCI will be reconstituted to bring MC coverage back and do liquidity screening. Reconstitution and Rebalancing Frequency Quarterly and with a fast entry rule Weighting Methodology Free float adjusted market capitalization weighted with a cap of 40%, or a 40%/ 30%/ 20% step cap under extreme conditions Currency US Dollar Dissemination Daily, 12:00 noon (HKT) Hourly, every :00 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. (HKT) Every 15 seconds, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. (HKT) Website https://ix-index.com/

Appendix 2

Weightings of the Constituents of ixCrypto Index

Crypto 90-day-average-volume * 90-day-average- Market Cap Cum. Market Cap Coverage Weighting (%) After 40% Cap 1 Bitcoin $31,854,851,172 (1) $790,371,941,335 44.03% 40.00% 2 Ethereum $21,133,414,797 (2) $333,775,319,369 62.63% 34.83% 3 Cardano $3,930,060,644 (4) $62,268,886,457 66.09% 6.86% 4 XRP $4,097,800,496 (3) $42,523,237,958 68.46% 4.50% 5 Dogecoin $2,311,822,611 (8) $31,545,081,358 70.22% 2.71% 6 Solana $2,477,780,023 (7) $23,124,239,164 71.51% 4.18% 7 Polkadot $1,888,859,468 (11) $22,658,797,791 72.77% 2.79% 8 Bitcoin Cash $2,874,722,940 (5) $10,759,542,155 73.37% 0.95% 9 Litecoin $2,279,174,454 (9) $10,549,551,070 73.96% 1.00% 10 Terra $918,332,175 (15) $8,682,027,697 74.44% 1.42% 11 Polygon $964,761,322 (14) $7,853,788,996 74.88% 0.76%

Data as of 30 September 2021 (HKT)

* 90-day-average-volume ranking in total market is shown in the parentheses

* For the calculation methodology of the index, please refer to the "ixCrypto Index Methodology Paper" on our website

Appendix 3

ixCrypto Indexes Series Dissemination

IXCI, IXBI, and IXEI will be disseminated via the ixCrypto Index official webpage and the Nasdaq Global Index Data Service (GIDS) at a 15-second interval from 9 A.M to 9 P.M. on every Hong Kong trading days. The tickers are shown below:





Index Name Nasdaq GIDS Ticker ixCrypto Index IXCI ixBitcoin Index IXBI ixEthereum Index IXEI

For vendors in Hong Kong or Mainland China, please contact IX Asia Indexes Data Services by emailing enquiry@ix-index.com to get the index for dissemination in the Greater China Region.





About IX Fintech Group and IX Asia Indexes

IX Asia Indexes Company Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the IX Fintech Group. Aiming to become one of the leading index compilers in Asia, its services in the areas of both real and digital assets cover index consultancy, index design, index calculation and dissemination, and index education. As a key participant of Cyberport Hong Kong, and supporter of the University of Hong Kong ("HKU") Internship and Career Mentorship Program, IX Asia Indexes launched the first Hong Kong cryptocurrency index - ixCrypto Index together with its mentees from HKU in 2018 with growing subscription. The index platform was awarded the ETNet Fintech Award - Outstanding Crypto Index Platform (Wealth Investment & Management) 2019. ixCrypto Index is created by IX Asia Indexes and licensed to ixFintech and Nasdaq GIDS for its dissemination.





Website: https://ix-index.com/

About ixCrypto Index





The ixCrypto index ("IXCI") is the first crypto index launched in Hong Kong. It was launched on 12 December 2018. It is denominated in USD with a base value of 1000 and a base date on 3 December 2018. On 1 June 2020, the hourly index was launched. Designed to be easy to understand while providing a good representation of the crypto market, ixCrypto index aims to cover the top 80% of the cumulative free-float adjusted market capitalization in the crypto universe and, at the same time, the crypto currencies should fall within the top 25, ranking by trading volume in the 90 days preceding the review date. The index is to be reviewed quarterly and with a fast entry rule. The daily index level is updated daily on Hong Kong trading day at the ixFintech webpage at 12:00 noon, Hong Kong time. The hourly index is available from 9am-9pm and updated at every :00 of the hour. The hourly index is available from 9 am-9 pm and updated at every :00 of the hour. The real time index is available from 9 am-9 pm and updated at every 15-second interval. Real time index data together with ixBitcoin Index and ixEthereum Index can be obtained from IX Asia Indexes Data Services or Nasdaq GIDS.

About IX Asia Indexes Advisory Committee





To ensure the professionality and impartiality of the index methodologies and operations, ixAsia has established its index advisory committee with representation from different industries, including fund management, exchanges, brokerage, financial blockchain experts, crypto service providers, etc. The committee will meet twice a year to discuss matters relating to the ixAsia Indexes, including to review and to comment the data sources, methodologies, and operations of ixAsia Indexes, to provide guidance to the future development of new ixAsia Indexes and to handle other issues and decisions on an as-needed basis.





Webpage: https://ix-index.com/committee.html

