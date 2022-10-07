Results of the ixCrypto Index Quarterly Review (2022 Q3)

Shiba Inu Chainlink ApeCoin Decentraland The Sandbox Axie Infinity

Klaytn Fantom

Binance Biconomy BitMart Coinbase Exchange FTX FMFW.io HitBTC OKX Upbit XT.com

Appendix 1



ixCrypto Index ("IXCI")



Universe

All crypto coins traded in at least two different exchanges around the world

Selection Criteria

Cryptocurrencies ranking in the top 80% of cumulative full market capitalization ("MC") coverage and within an acceptable range in accordance with the Volume Buffer Rule in terms of 90-day average trading volume

Number of Constituents

Variable/33 in Q4 2022

Launch Date

12th December 2018

Base Date

3rd December 2018

Base Value

1,000

Reconstitution Rule

If the coverage is below 75% or any of constituents is not within an acceptable range in accordance with the Volume Buffer Rule in terms of 90-day average trading volume, IXCI will be reconstituted to bring MC coverage back and do liquidity screening.

Reconstitution and Rebalancing Frequency

Quarterly and with a fast entry rule

Weighting Methodology

Free float adjusted market capitalization weighted with a cap of 40%, or a 40%/ 30%/ 20% step cap under extreme conditions

Currency

US Dollar

Dissemination

Every 5 seconds for 7x24

Website

https://ix-index.com/





Crypto

90-day-average-volume *

90-day-average-

Market Cap

Cummulative Market Coverage before Cap

Weighting (%) After 40% Cap

1

Bitcoin

$31,892,271,879

$407,207,658,635

40.46%

40.00%

2

Ethereum

$17,261,367,145

$185,644,000,662

58.90%

32.67%

3

XRP

$1,495,545,443

$17,854,117,145

60.68%

4.83%

4

Cardano

$782,712,123

$16,326,263,583

62.30%

2.99%

5

Solana

$1,145,294,294

$12,810,792,277

63.57%

2.40%

6

Dogecoin

$449,720,044

$8,750,276,721

64.44%

1.61%

7

Polkadot

$429,079,391

$7,953,411,263

65.23%

1.45%

8

Polygon

$620,881,580

$6,689,925,871

65.89%

1.33%

9

Shiba Inu

$505,924,279

$6,566,214,365

66.55%

1.22%

10

Avalanche

$500,995,869

$6,135,224,130

67.16%

1.02%

11

TRON

$ 443,995,844

$6,049,302,183

67.76%

1.12%

12

Ethereum Classic

$1,149,282,192

$4,177,969,044

68.17%

0.76%

13

Litecoin

$502,020,985

$4,016,582,512

68.57%

0.77%

14

Chainlink

$459,624,346

$3,469,137,194

68.92%

0.78%

15

Cosmos

$417,897,243

$3,319,798,413

69.25%

0.73%

16

NEAR Protocol

$324,162,773

$3,234,201,088

69.57%

0.56%

17

Stellar

$150,313,772

$2,834,141,818

69.85%

0.59%

18

Monero

$107,518,371

$2,696,807,777

70.12%

0.54%

19

Bitcoin Cash

$438,293,030

$2,347,940,481

70.35%

0.45%

20

Algorand

$111,367,607

$2,265,173,344

70.58%

0.49%

21

FLOW

$98,888,108

$2,044,784,033

70.78%

0.35%

22

VeChain

$90,472,037

$1,849,609,430

70.96%

0.34%

23

Internet Computer

$83,449,072

$1,721,518,724

71.13%

0.32%

24

ApeCoin

$344,169,103

$1,712,092,811

71.30%

0.33%

25

Filecoin

$303,258,288

$1,657,336,204

71.47%

0.34%

26

Decentraland

$189,976,419

$1,599,655,978

71.63%

0.26%

27

The Sandbox

$312,409,507

$1,511,598,334

71.78%

0.32%

28

Tezos

$46,428,518

$1,464,049,709

71.92%

0.26%

29

Hedera

$35,112,863

$1,431,477,637

72.07%

0.27%

30

EOS

$361,627,321

$1,290,683,986

72.19%

0.24%

31

Axie Infinity

$ 142,991,324

$1,250,291,784

72.32%

0.21%

32

Elrond

$49,418,669

$1,249,741,748

72.44%

0.22%

33

Theta Network

$52,663,852

$1,246,241,314

72.57%

0.22%



Index Name

Bloomberg Ticker

Reuters Ticker

ixCrypto Index

IXCI

.IXCI

ixBitcoin Index

IXCBI

.IXBI1

ixEthereum Index

IXCEI

.IXEI1



About IX Asia Indexes and IX Index Advisory Committee

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 7 October 2022 - Today, IX Asia Indexes Company Limited ("IX Asia Indexes") announced the 2022 3quarter review of the ixCrypto Index ("IXCI") with results of the constituent review and exchange review as follows:The number of constituent cryptos will be increased from the current 29 to 33 constituents:After the change, the free float adjusted market capitalization coverage is 72.57%*, while the 90-day-average volume coverage is 86.8%*. The constituents changes above and recapping at 40% will be effective on Oct 14, 2022 (Friday).Since the last review, there has been an increase in the crypto total market capitalisation from USD0.8tn to USD0.94tn(+17.5%), and a rise in the daily volume from USD62bn to USD70bn(+12.9%). Bitcoin remains as the largest crypto in the constituent list, with its price fell by 2.64% since the last review.As a result of exchange review, the selected 10 exchanges to generate each of the fair average prices for the constituents are as follows:For more details about our exchange selection criteria, please email info@ix-index.com More details about the ixCrypto Index, including its constituents, constituents' weight are provided in the Appendices, or refer to the website https://ix-index.com/ Data as of 30 September 2022 (HKT)* 90-day-average-volume ranking in total market is shown in the parenthesesReal time indexes are disseminated every 5-second interval for 7x24 since 23 June 2022. The real-time indexes are available for viewing on the IX Crypto Index official webpage. For IXCI, IXBI and IXEI, the indexes are also available through Nasdaq Global Index Data Service (GIDS) with the tickers "IXCI", "IXBI" and "IXEI", with dissemination interval kept at 15-second unchanged.The vendor tickers are shown below:For further information about ixCrypto Index and other available indexes including IX Crypto spot price index series, please visit company official webpage https://ix-index.com For data licensing and product, please contact us at licensing@ix-index.com For free API use on academic research or trial, please contact enquiry@ix-index.com Hashtag: #IXAsiaIndexes

IX Asia Indexes is an award-winning index company, providing real-time digital asset and innovative indexes, disseminated 7x24 globally and built on robust infrastructure. Since the launch of the first crypto benchmark index launched in Hong Kong in December 2018, the ixCrypto index series expand into 14 indexes with one market index, 2 single coin indexes and 11 spot price (fixing) indexes. To ensure the professionality and impartiality of the index methodologies and operations, IX Asia Indexes has established its index advisory committee with representation from different industries, including fund management, exchanges, brokerage, financial blockchain experts, crypto service providers, etc. The committee will meet quarterly a year to discuss matters relating to the IX Asia Indexes, including to review and to comment the data sources, methodologies, and operations of IX Asia Indexes, to provide guidance to the future development of new IX Asia Indexes and to handle other issues and decisions on an as-needed basis.



IX Asia Indexes was awarded the Fintech Award (wealth investment and management) 2019 and 2021 organised by ETNet. It as well won an award for Startup of the Year and Basic Technology (Big Data) from Hong Kong Fintech Impetus Awards 2022 by Metro Broadcast and KPMG.



Website: https://ix-index.com/

Advisory Committee: https://ix-index.com/committee.html



About IX Crypto Indexes



The ixCrypto index ("IXCI") is the first crypto index launched in Hong Kong. It was launched on 12 December 2018. It is denominated in USD with a base value of 1000 and a base date on 3 December 2018. Designed to be easy to understand while providing a good representation of the crypto market, ixCrypto index aims to cover the top 80% of the cumulative free-float adjusted market capitalization in the crypto universe and, at the same time, the crypto currencies should fall within the top liquid cryptos ranked by trading volume in the 90 days preceding the review date. The index is to be reviewed quarterly and with a fast entry rule. Real time indexes are disseminated every 5-second for 7X24 since 23 June 2022. Real time index data together with ixBitcoin Index and ixEthereum Index can be obtained from IX Asia Indexes Data Services. For IXCI, IXBI and IXEI, the indexes are also available through Nasdaq Global Index Data Service (GIDS) with the tickers "IXCI", "IXBI" and "IXEI", with dissemination interval kept at 15-second unchanged.

