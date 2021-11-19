Resync Technologies Secures US$2 million Series A from GGV Capital to Power an AI-Driven, Greener Energy Future

SINGAPORE, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Resync Technologies (Resync), a provider of AI-driven intelligent energy management solutions for smart buildings and systems with multiple sustainable energy sources, today announced that it has raised US$2 million in Series A funding from global venture firm GGV Capital. The company had previously received seed funding from SGInnovate, EntrepreneurFirst, August One and Prasetia Dwidharma.



The Resync Technologies Team

The investment backs the company's plans to innovate and develop more advanced features for its energy cloud platform, while expanding to more markets across Asia Pacific and the Middle East. This comes as governments and enterprises globally are embracing cleaner and more efficient use of energy to reduce carbon emissions, meet sustainability goals and mitigate climate change. Additionally, Resync is strengthening its existing operations and aims to grow its team across business development, sales, engineering and R&D.

"Together with my co-founder Dr. Jayantika Soni, we started Resync with the vision to build a unique, intelligent energy cloud that will be at the forefront of the global energy transformation. We are extremely thankful for the support shown by our investors – particularly GGV Capital who funded our Series A round – and their confidence in our work. With adoption of energy efficiency technology growing exponentially, Resync is well-positioned to drive global digitalisation and enable a more efficient, intelligent and sustainable energy future for all," said Emir Nurov, Chief Executive Officer, Resync.

Weihan Liew, Venture Partner, GGV Capital, said, "The efficient and sustainable use of energy is the key issue of our time; we believe technology and great software will play an integral role in finding the solution. Resync's AI-driven approach shows tremendous potential in helping commercial properties optimise across energy sources and get the most value from their spending."

He added, "We are excited to back determined and experienced founders like Emir and Jayantika. GGV Capital will work with them to strengthen their foothold in Southeast Asia and beyond."

Built with a unique combination of AI and deep technical knowledge of energy systems, the cutting-edge technology from Resync delivers advanced analytics, optimised performance and energy savings for smart buildings and renewable energy assets.

Resync's solutions are currently used across more than 150 buildings and 300 MWp of solar assets, with over 20 customers in seven Asia-Pacific markets.

