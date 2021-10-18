ReThink HK 2021 Concludes with Record Attendance and Continues to Support a Sustainable Hong Kong

#AccelerateTheChange

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 18 October 2021 - After ReThink HK's successful debut in 2020, the event returned to the city in early October (5-6 October 2021) this year at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre to convene the one-of-a-kind two-day expo and multi-stream conference for the business of sustainability.

As transformative change often requires time and collaboration, the ambitious business event has this year partnered with the Business Environment Council Limited (BEC) as exclusive co-organiser for the first time. The partnership between ReThink HK and BEC has facilitated opportunities for the event to engage with new stakeholders and communities from diverse sectors, on multiple levels.





"Achieving business sustainability is challenging. It is important to empower businesses to lead and make impact, and to support Hong Kong to 'Build Back Better', and to accomplish HKSAR Government's goal of reducing the total carbon emissions by 50% before 2035 from the 2005 level. Through our exclusive partnership with ReThink HK in this year's two-day conference, we have engaged sustainability leaders from large corporations to SMEs through a series of insightful programmes. The discussions will continue at ReThink HK 2022 and other BEC 30th anniversary events next year." Mr Adam Koo, CEO of BEC.

Business leaders, sustainability practitioners, NGOs and government officials united to explore sustainable development and the latest solutions from a Hong Kong context. Through a wide range of showcasing, panel discussions, workshops and seminars, the fully-packed event attracted 2,243 unique attendees from across all business sectors.

"It's a brilliant event to showcase how organisations make a difference and clearly changing to make the world more sustainable. The convention allowed delegates a rare insight into all areas surrounding sustainability that are rather less discussed and this really allows us to think more about all the different ways we can lead a more sustainable way of life and run our business. I would definitely recommend everyone to attend, from students to business leaders, an event like this can help make the future a better place for everyone.", Mr Sahibjit Singh – Global Growth Manager, Running To Stop The Traffik.

"What an inspiring 2-day experience at ReThink HK 2021, meeting existing partners and friends, making new ones, discussing collaborations and learning heaps from the panellists in the various theatres. I am already thinking about how best to utilise next year's ReThink HK 2022 to move our ethical consumption and responsible operations initiatives further forward!", Mr Rasheed Shroff – Founder & Managing Director, Banyan Workspace.

Furthermore, the 2021 edition expanded its offering by featuring 134 showcase exhibitors that were spread out across the venue to provide an opportunity for attendees to understand how different businesses can leverage various solutions to drive sustainable development with the help of innovative products and technologies.

"It has been a wonderful event, energizing to see people involved in sustainability, interacting and bringing their passion along to source new solutions.", Mr Antonio Ng – Founder & Director, Formwork IO.

Hundreds of businesses, gathered for one goal

Not only did the event attract sustainability practitioners and those who care about the sustainable development of the city, it also gained support from well-established businesses from different sectors, including motor vehicle brand BMW, multinational bank HSBC, public transport network MTR, energy and automation solution specialist Schneider Electric, local developer Sino Group and Asia leading bank United Overseas Bank. These businesses and organisations gathered at the event to support one goal: a sustainable Hong Kong.

Insightful and inspirational content

Throughout the conference, ReThink HK provided insights and inspirations to address the sustainability challenges faced by various businesses and organisations. As exchange of ideas plays a crucial part in connecting communities to build a sustainable future, ReThink HK 2021 invited 303 expert speakers from Hong Kong's top businesses and organisations to deliver 122 unique conference sessions.

With a mixture keynotes, case studies, interviews and panels, ReThink HK worked closely with a wide range of content providers to facilitate a comprehensive spectrum of topics that address the rapidly changing landscape of environmental and societal sustainability, including Hong Kong Ocean Economy Summit (in partnership with Ocean3C) with a focus on Hong Kong's current relationship and future opportunities related to a sustainable ocean; Green Monday ESG Summit (in partnership with Green Monday) that took aim at the increasing interest to businesses: Environment, Social and Governance; and Sustainability Clinic to advocate the practice of sustainability for SMEs.

"Delighted to have been part of a panel with colleagues from Jardines and New World Development at the excellent ReThink HK 2021 conference to discuss how ESG is powering HK conglomerates to accelerate sustainable growth and the transition to a low carbon economy.", Dr Mark Watson – Group Head of Sustainability, John Swire & Sons (H.K.) Ltd.

"I thought the trade show aspect was fantastic, among the best I have seen implemented. It was like an art fair but about sustainability.", Ms Pamela Mar – Executive Vice President, Knowledge and Applications, Fung Group.

"It has been a pleasure to speak and participate and hope we can leverage the conference and new networks to build a stronger community of practitioners on different aspects of sustainability together!", Ms Florence Cheng – Head of Impact Strategy, Social Ventures Hong Kong.

Rethinking the sustainable future of the city

Since its debut in 2020, ReThink HK has been challenging the status quo of the city, hoping to create an impactful transformation for Hong Kong by accelerating circular economy to achieve a sustainable and carbon neutral future. Thus, ReThink HK has tasked itself with a mission to providing a platform for how business leaders and sustainability practitioners can accelerate and amplify change across different business sectors.





In order to drive awareness and action around sustainable development, ReThink HK will continue to strive for a better and sustainable Hong Kong by partnering with well-established organisations to offer a more abundant conference programme to the community in the future.





About ReThink HK

ReThink HK is a unique annual event that helps organisations align sustainable business practices at every stage of their value chain, showcases innovation and solutions accelerating sustainable transformation. ReThink unites the ecosystem so all stakeholders and communities can contribute to and look forward to a climate-smart and equitable city, for everyone. All delegate fees contribute to funding local impact projects with Hong Kong charities.





Download the ReThink HK 2021 Full Event Programme, please click here or the link below:

https://rethink-event.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/ReThink-HK-2021-Event-Planner.pdf





#ReThink