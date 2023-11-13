RetireUS Launches Game-Changing Tech, Elevating Financial Planning for the Modern Age

—

Philadelphia's financial tech trailblazer, RetireUS, has rolled out a transformative update to its financial wellness & planning platform, setting a new standard for how Americans access expert level financial guidance. The RetireUS platform combines user-friendliness with a focus on accountability: helping users to establish strong financial habits, ensuring regular communication with advisors, and tracking the user’s planning cycle.

Empowering Users to Initiate a Path Toward Financial Freedom

The recent platform enhancement features a user initiated Onboarding Wizard, designed to facilitate a user's entry into their financial journey without the preliminary steps of consultations or onboarding meetings. This streamlined process, suitable even for the non-tech-savvy, enables individuals to set financial goals, create a planning profile, and link financial accounts—all within a few minutes of registering for the service. The added “Planning To-Do List” clearly guides users through their next actions, helping to maintain momentum and ensuring users remain actively involved in fulfilling their financial goals.

Unparalleled Communication Tools

Central to this update is the amplified communication channels. The Unlimited Advisor Messaging feature allows for direct chat between clients and their advisor team, placing each user at the center of their financial plan. The updated Support tab further streamlines communication, making it easy for users to schedule meetings, check in on accounts, and submit requests for support.

360-Degree Financial Insights

The updated platform now offers Planning Cycle Tracking, allowing users to monitor the progress of their financial plans. The Secure Documents Portal provides a safe space for storing and sharing documents, while the newly added My Plan feature offers a panoramic view of a user's financial blueprint. With My Plan’s integrated investment account aggregation capability, users can now link various financial accounts to create a comprehensive view of their finances. After linking accounts, users can even simulate diverse financial situations to test their plan against real-world variables like market dips, medical emergencies, or increased inflation.

“We are committed to creating a world where everyone has access to expert level financial guidance," commented RetireUS CEO Michael Scarpati. “By making virtual financial planning intuitive and easy, especially for those not well-acquainted with technology, we are one step closer to making that vision a reality.”

About RetireUS:

Established in 2022, RetireUS is at the forefront of reshaping the financial wellness & planning landscape. By blending technology with a holistic financial planning approach, they're ensuring everyone, regardless of tech proficiency, can confidently navigate their financial future.

For an in-depth look at the innovative features of this update, or to begin the financial freedom journey, visit retire.us/technology.



McAdam LLC dba RetireUS is an SEC registered investment adviser that maintains a principal place of business in the State of Pennsylvania. The Firm may only transact business in those states in which it is notice filed or qualifies for a corresponding exemption from such requirements. For information about Mcadam LLC dba RetireUS registration status and business operations, please consult the Firm's Form ADV disclosure documents, the most recent versions of which are available on the SEC's Investment Adviser Public Disclosure website at www.adviserinfo.sec.gov.



Contact Info:

Name: Russell Lawson

Email: Send Email

Organization: RetireUS

Website: https://retire.us/



Release ID: 89112988

In the event of detecting errors, concerns, or irregularities in the content shared in this press release that require attention or if there is a need for a press release takedown, we kindly request that you inform us promptly by contacting error@releasecontact.com. Our dedicated team will promptly address your feedback within 8 hours and take necessary actions to resolve any identified issues diligently or guide you through the removal process. Providing accurate and dependable information is our utmost priority.