Revenue Growth Drives Ozzy Tyres Third Consecutive Annual Profit

Ozzy Tyres through their interactive website has helped make it easy for customers to purchase tyres and wheels online which has driven the company’s revenue growth.

—

Ozzy Tyres is one of Australia’s leaders in the automotive industry and has created an online store to help customers purchase tyres, wheels and their promotional packages online. The online platform has helped to make it easy for customers to buy their tyres and wheels at any convenient time just from their phones or computers. In addition, the quoted prices provided by Ozzy Tyres are highly competitive and include free delivery Australia-wide.

The company has made the online shopping experience for customers to be as straightforward as possible. This led to a growth in customer base as they commented on how satisfying it is to purchase online and save 30-60%. Through the online platform, customers are able to easily search for a suitable tyre and wheel for their vehicle.

The platform designee and built by Alien Systems has made it easy by allowing customers to select the year, car maker, model of the vehicle and wheel diameter size. The website will then filter out and show suitable wheels and tyres based on the chosen options. This ensures customers will only purchase the right wheel or tyre ideal for their vehicle. An interactive website design like this has helped the revenue growth of Ozzy Tyres and achieved a third consecutive annual profit.

“The company has been in this business for over 20 years in Australia and will continue to strive and be the number one company for wheels and tyres,” said a spokesperson for the company. “The company has also partnered up with over 50 plus locations Australia-wide to help fit and balance customers’ tyres. This is to ensure everything is top notch and ensure the tyres and wheels purchased are a 100% proper fit to the customer’s vehicle.”

About Ozzy Tyres

Ozzy Tyres is one of Australia’s leaders in providing automotive parts and accessories online. Ozzy Tyres have the most exclusive and impressive range of wheels along with an experienced workshop crew to help solve all of the customer’s needs. The company has over 20 years of experience and several locations nationwide and now with their online store, it provides a platform for customers to buy tyres and wheels conveniently.

About Us: australia's leader in automotive parts and accessories online

Contact Info:

Name: Moe Jaafar

Email: Send Email

Organization: OzzyTyres Holding Pty Ltd

Address: Suite 2.11 90 Bourke Road

Phone: 0410313313

Website: https://www.ozzytyres.com.au/



Release ID: 89085830

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.