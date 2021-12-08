Reversible Black Bomber Jacket For Men – Launch By Top Sustainable Brand Canada

Frank And Oak, a sustainable clothing company with stores across Canada and the United States, launches the Skyline reversible bomber in black, which is available in a variety of sizes. The jacket is a modern, weather-ready outerwear garment that is made from 100% recycled materials.

—

Frank And Oak’s Skyline reversible bomber is made from recycled materials in accordance with the company’s eco-friendly values and practices. Its polyester is sourced from discarded materials and its lining is made from recycled fibres. It uses Thermore® insulation, consisting of 100% recycled fibres from PET post-consumer bottles.

More details can be found at: https://ca.frankandoak.com/products/the-skyline-reversible-bomber-in-black-1410207-002?

With this newly announced jacket, customers will have access to a sustainable make with durable, comprehensive features. The Skyline jacket’s high-quality Thermore® Ecodown® filling is made without feathers and is entirely cruelty-free. The product is reversible, water repellent, and features elegant diamond-shaped quilting on one side and a smooth shell design on the other.

With the world facing an uncertain future, it is essential for companies to take environmental responsibility and offer products that are in line with a sustainable planetary vision.

Environmentalism is a core value of Frank And Oak, with the team recognizing the necessity of strong ecological ethics for the benefit of humanity at large. The company uses recycled nylon textiles, re-spinning them into new yarns to promote resource reduction. Their products feature organic cotton, which is grown responsibly and harvested using sustainable methods.

As previously announced, the black jacket comes in sizes XS, S, M, L, XL, and XXL. Worn solo, it is able to withstand temperatures ranging from -5º to -10ºC, as well as offer protection from the wind. The jacket can be washed in washing machines without risk of damage.

Frank And Oak has brick-and-mortar stores in Canada and the United States and is known for its strong environmental focus.

The jacket’s NATULON® zipper tapes are also made from recycled materials that utilize a chemical process to facilitate further recycling.

A spokesperson for the company said: “While style is an expression of the individual, the common necessities of daily Canadian living shape our relationship with style in significant ways. We design products that are made to last with the highest standards to keep up with our demanding lifestyles while ensuring minimal impact on the planet we love.”

All interested parties can find further details at: https://ca.frankandoak.com

Contact Info:

Name: Anne Gael Plante

Email: Send Email

Organization: Frank And Oak

Address: 702 St-Viateur E, Suite 702,, Montréal, QC H2T 1A8, Canada

Website: https://ca.frankandoak.com

Release ID: 89055834