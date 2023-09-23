Review of VF 9 Features – New electric SUV line from VinFast

The VinFast VF 9, a stylish electric vehicle, boasts a spacious interior, advanced tech, 402 hp, 0-62 mph in 6.5 sec, 330-mile range, easing range anxiety. Competitively priced in luxury SUVs, it harmonizes style, tech, and safety for all.

The automotive market has witnessed a surge in electric vehicle offerings, and among the latest contenders is the VinFast VF 9. “Retaining a sensitive bond with the family charisma but distinguishing itself for its elegance”, VF 9 is set to complete our comprehensive range of electric vehicles with the concept of premium automotive experiences.

Design and Comfort

The VinFast VF 9 makes a formidable entrance with its sleek and aerodynamic design. Its 201.4-inch length and distinctive two-module window line give it a commanding road presence. Designed with aerodynamic efficiency in mind, the VF 9 features a hood air flow scoop on the front of the car, flush door handles, and low center of gravity, allowing it to achieve a considerable range. The vehicle's emphasis on a human-centric approach is evident, as it offers spacious seating for up to six or seven passengers across three rows within a modern cabin inspired by the comfort and functionality of airline business class. The panoramic glass roof not only connects occupants with the outside world but also adds a touch of luxury.

The heated and ventilated vegan leather seats alongside a dual-zone AC with air quality control, air ionization, and Combi 1.0 cabin filtration provides premium comfort. Standard in every model, the ambient accent lighting is an elevated feature that can also be customized to match the mood of the occupants.

Performance and Technology

Under the hood, the VF 9 boasts an all-wheel-drive powertrain with two electric motors generating a combined 402 horsepower. This power-meets-style approach is complimented by a notable 620 Nm of torque, resulting in a 0-62 mph acceleration time of 6.5 seconds. The 123-kWh usable battery capacity contributes to an EPA range of 330 miles, a competitive distance for electric cars that should address range anxiety concerns.

The VF 9 is equipped with cutting-edge technology, including a customizable 15.6-inch touchscreen and a heads-up-display featuring a speedometer, notifications, ADAS, and navigation, that serves as the digital cockpit. Its Alexa Virtual Assistance, activated with the phrase "Hey Alexa," offers natural, human-like and hands-free interactions for navigation and other tasks.

The VinFast App complements the onboard technology by offering customers remote vehicle control, navigation features, maintenance booking, and roadside assistance. VinFast drivers have access to 93% of the public charging network in North America, which is also fully integrated into the app. Meanwhile, over-the-air (OTA) updates ensure that the VF 9 stays current, keeping the electric vehicle's operating system and apps up-to-date.

Safety and Security

Safety takes precedence in the VF 9, exemplified by its commitment to the highest safety standards with 11 airbags. Thev ehicle is equipped with Traffic Jam Assist (Level 2) for smoother traffic navigation and smart safety features such as Auto Emergency Brake and Driver Monitoring Systems to augment safety awareness. In case of an accident, the Auto E-call feature automatically notifies emergency services. Additionally, the VF 9 incorporates Highway Assist (Level 2), Adaptive Cruise Assist, Smart Parking Assist, and an Emergency SOS button, bolstering the overall safety of the driving experience. Coupled with a high-end digital security system, these features ensure comprehensive safety for both driver and passengers.

Value Proposition

The VinFast VF 9 positions itself as a comprehensive package that appeals to both drivers and passengers. With its spacious interior, advanced technology, and attention to safety, it caters to families seeking comfort and convenience. The pricing structure, starting at $83,000 MSRP for the ECO trim and $93,000 MSRP for the PLUS trim, places the VF 9 in the competitive range of luxury electric SUVs.

Final Thoughts:

The VinFast VF 9 offers a combination of performance, technology, safety, and design. Its human-centric approach and emphasis on both driver and passenger satisfaction make it a noteworthy contender in the electric vehicle segment.



