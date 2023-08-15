ReviewHero Launches The First AI-Powered Online Reputation Outsourcing Service

—

ReviewHero is proud to announce that it has launched the first AI-powered online reputation service. ReviewHero provides its customers with everything to do with ratings from a single source including collection, monitoring, moderation, marketing, and removal of negative reviews. Online reputation management is very important for businesses because consumers make their decisions based on how good the online reviews are. If a business has more one-star reviews that portray the brand in a negative light, then that can formulate their opinions and influence their buying decisions.

The business landscape has changed over the past few decades, and online reviews have grown in popularity. Now anyone can leave a review on Google, Amazon, or on other platforms that your business uses. This is one of the most important things that a business owner needs to monitor because it can impact their ability to get new customers. It can be very complicated to monitor and manage reviews especially when some of them are negative. This is why ReviewHero was created so that business owners can have a better experience managing their online reputation.

With ReviewHero business owners can:

Collect reviews and market their business effectively Automatically monitor reviews and respond to them quickly Evaluate all reviews that come in Remove unjustified negative reviews Increase their visibility on the Internet

98% of consumers read online reviews to learn more about a product or a company’s services. This is something that has grown in popularity over the past few years and reviews have been a way for consumers to build trust. 9 out of 10 consumers trust the online reviews that they read just as much as they trust the recommendations they receive from their friends and family. This is a good example of how these online reviews are believed, and trusted by most consumers; businesses should take them very seriously.

Businesses cannot really get rid of reviews entirely or opt out of getting online critiques from consumers because these online reviews improve search engine rankings and also increase website conversions by over 80%. There is an incentive to have online reviews and to encourage consumers to continuously write reviews, however, it’s important to make sure that the reviews are positive and are not leading other consumers away from your business. Online reviews can be the difference between a consumer using your business versus using your competitor’s business so it’s extremely important to manage your online reputation as much as you can.

With ReviewHero, businesses in the German market can now remove unjustified reviews and monitor all of the major review portals to be constantly informed about new ones in real time. This can be very helpful so that you are always up-to-date on the latest online reviews your business has received. In addition to this, the tool makes it possible for you to send automatic responses that are good for both positive and negative reviews. You’ll also get an analysis of customer feedback with the identification of improvement potential. With this tool, you can also easily publish your best reviews on your websites without needing a separate developer to do this. You can also collect video testimonials, which have been proven to have higher conversion rates and are much more trusted than written reviews.

Businesses can also optimize their Google My Business profile and all their other public profiles using this tool. ReviewHero is the German market leader for online reputation management, and you can work with this tool hand in hand to ensure that you have full control of your online reputation. Once you have finished the setup and onboarding with their team, you only need to pay a monthly fee of less than €90 per month, and you’ll have full access to all their tools, all of its features, and a team of experts in online reputation management. If you’d like to know more about how ReviewHero can help you with your business and online reputation, then please visit their website.

