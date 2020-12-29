Reviewing the year 2020, China (Shanghai) International Boat Show is determined to celebrate its 25th anniversary in the forthcoming year

SHANGHAI, Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 2020 is like a roller coaster – it goes up and down and gets everybody's attention. The boat industry is no exception. The good news is, with things recovering, China (Shanghai) International Boat Show ("CIBS" for short), organized by Sinoexpo Informa Markets, will promisingly meet everyone in 2021.



Not long ago, the Overall Plan for building a Free Trade Port in Hainan was issued, due to which duty-free imports of yachts could reduce the cost of taxes by around 38%. "For example, originally you need to pay a tax of 3.8 million to import a yacht for 10 million, but now if you buy it in Hainan, there would be 3.8 million saved without the tax," says Shen Xiaoming, Secretary of Hainan provincial Party Committee.

The newest statistic shows that China will be the only major economy in the world that achieves positive growth, and the total economic volume is about to reach a new level of 100 trillion yuan.

"After five years of dormancy, the market is now gaining momentum," says Helena Gao, assistant general manager of Sinoexpo Informa Markets. The company has organized CIBS for 24 years.

Committed to creating valuable business opportunities for exhibitors and visitors, CIBS is providing online matchmaking services, and dedicates to hold an exhibition that promotes China boat industry. During the last matchmaking this year, there were 63 company involved and 568 invitations sent, 81 of them matched successfully. Buyers were from 24 countries and regions including mainland China, Hong Kong, UAE, Australia, Russia, Philippines, Turkey, New Zealand, Italy and so on. The feedback was encouraging.

CIBS is going to mark its 25th anniversary in Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center (SWEECC) from April 1st to 3rd, 2021. Many well-known companies such as Yamaha, Suzuki, Honda, Blue Whale, Huanzhu, Chi Fu Mon, 3M, Hidea, MSD, Canglong Power, Huasheng Technology, Anqidi etc have already occupied large booths early. Combined with exhibition, forum and on-site events, CIBS 2021 will continually strengthen the platform and serve the entire industry effectively through Internet Plus.

"This is a milestone not to be missed," says Ma Baoyu, the Secretary-General of TSIA as well as CIBS's friend, "It not only provides an international business procurement platform, but also an exchange event that the industry is looking forward to."

CIBS will see you soon.