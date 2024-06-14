Revisiting a Hip-Hop Classic: Beat Street Reunions & Retrospectives at Tribeca Film Festival

Celebrate the legacy of Beat Street and the impact of its stars at Tribeca Film Festival. Don’t miss this chance to revisit the streets of the Bronx and the early days of hip-hop with Jon Chardiet and fellow fans.

The Tribeca Film Festival announces a special screening of the iconic film Beat Street as part of its "Reunions & Retrospectives" series. This highly anticipated event will feature an exclusive introduction by Grammy Award-winning rapper, entrepreneur, and hip-hop legend Nas.



Beat Street, a seminal film in the history of hip-hop culture, captures the spirit and energy of a group of Bronx teens in the early years of the movement as they strive to make it in show business. Directed by Stan Lathan and produced by the legendary Harry Belafonte and David V. Picker, this 105-minute feature from Orion Pictures remains a touchstone for fans of the genre and the era.



The film's star-studded cast includes Rae Dawn Chong, Guy Davis, Jon Chardiet, Leon W. Grant, Saundra Santiago, Robert Taylor, Lee Chamberlin, Mary Alice, Shawn Elliot, Jim Borrelli, Dean Elliott, and Franc. Reyes. The event will shine a spotlight on Jon Chardiet, who famously portrayed Ramon, a key character in the film.





Jon Chardiet will be in attendance at the Tribeca event, walking the red carpet and signing autographs for fans. This is a unique opportunity to meet one of the stars of Beat Street and celebrate his contribution to this landmark film. Chardiet's performance as Ramon left a lasting impact on audiences and continues to be celebrated for its authenticity and heart.



The character of Ramo has appeared in the work of The Notorious B.I.G., 50 Cent, and Grandmaster Melle Mel, among others. His legacy in hip-hop is immortalized in lyrics such as:



- "Should I die on the train track, like Ramo in Beat Street / People at the funeral fronting like they miss me" – The Notorious B.I.G.

- "Tag spit over Ramo's shit, I'm a vandal" – 50 Cent ("Hustler's Ambition")

- "Cause the age of the Beat Street wave is here / Everybody let's sing along, now c'mon, say 'Ho!' / (Ho!), Say 'Ho!' / (Ho!) / And to let me know I'm rocking the microphone, everybody say Ramo! / (Ramo!) / Ramo! / Raah!" – Grandmaster Melle Mel



Beat Street features a talented crew including screenwriters Andrew Davis, David Gilbert, Paul Golding, and Steven Hager; cinematographer Tom Priestley Jr.; editors Dov Hoenig and Kevin Lee; and composer Arthur Baker. Their combined efforts brought to life a story that continues to resonate with viewers decades later.



Event Details:

- Date: Friday, June 14th

- Time: 8 PM

- Location: Village East by Angelika - Theater 1, 181 2nd Ave, NYC 10003



Following the screening, there will be an exclusive after-party featuring special guests at HPM | Electric B Room, 355 West 16th St, NYC. Please note that the invite is non-transferable, and plus ones can be granted by request only.



For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit https://www.tribecafilm.com/festival/tickets.



