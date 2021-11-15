Reviving Event Business, Indonesian Government Involves Public and Media in its Latest CHSE Campaign Event in Mandalika

MATARAM, Indonesia, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Indonesia's Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy returns with its latest Cleanliness, Health, Safety, Environment Sustainability (CHSE) Event Protocol (CERPEN) campaign. Held in 11 November 2021 in Mandalika, West Nusa Tenggara, the campaign aims to revive tourism and event businesses by promoting CHSE guidelines to public and local media in Mandalika area.



"With the CHSE event guidebook, we hope that event organizers and players can get back to their creative activities while implementing health protocols," said Vicky Apriansyah, Sub Coordinator of Regional Event Strategy of the Indonesian Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy.

To revive the event industry, the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy has collaborated with the Ministry of Health, the COVID-19 National Task Force, the Indonesian National Police (Polri), associations and event organizers to disseminate event health protocols through the CHSE guidebook. This guidebook contains various new normal protocols for organizing events, starting from pre-event, during the event, and post-event.

Various protocols such as wearing masks, maintaining distance, handwashing with water or sanitizers, regulating room capacity and crowd activities are expected to provide a sense of security and comfort for all event organizers, performers, and players.

Vicky also added, "In the COVID-19 pandemic situation, the event industry must be able to adapt, innovate, and collaborate so that we can grab this momentum towards economic recovery. Therefore, the event implementation must adhere to strict health protocols, as this program is not merely the government's responsibility but also all event actors including organizers, performers and event visitors."

The transformation of events in the new normal

Held in a media gathering event, the Mandalika's CERPEN invited Mandalika-based creative professionals to share their views and experiences in organizing events by adopting the new normal protocol.

Featured key speakers include Vicky Apriansyah, Lalu Chandra Yudistira, CEO of Gudang Mahakarya Indonesia as the event organizer for the "Bau Nyale Festival," and Andre Satriawan, CEO of Aksara, or the event organizer behind "Pesona Khazanah Ramadhan."

The pandemic has been challenging for the Bau Nyale Festival which had to be held online last year. Before the pandemic hit, the event was the big attraction for international tourists to visit the province every year.

"The pandemic has pushed us to put more creativities on different form of events such as a hybrid format and live broadcasts. To revive the event business and tourism, we need to be more observant in finding unique things so that people are keen to participate in any of our events," said Lalu.

Meanwhile, similar challenges are faced by "Pesona Khazanah Ramadhan," one of Mandalika's notable events that emphasizes on halal tourism destination in West Nusa Tenggara. The first event in 2020 had to be held entirely online due to the pandemic.

"In 2021, we returned to a hybrid event format. We also held a Ramadan bazaar by adhering to the strict CHSE protocol such as limiting the number of audiences, providing hand-washing facilities, and distributing masks," said Andre.

Following Mandalika and West Nusa Tenggara Barat, the Ministry will hold CERPEN in Makassar to socialize the CHSE protocol for event organizations.

For more information on the CHSE campaign, please visit chse.kemenparekraf.go.id.

About the Indonesian Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy

Driven by a vision to make Indonesia a world-class tourism destination, the Indonesian Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy innovates various breakthroughs to continually grow the creative industry in Indonesia.

"Kharisma Event Nusantara 2021" is one of the government's efforts to encourage the rise of the creative economy in Indonesia. This program is expected to help positively move the national economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic and provide direction for event participants on the implementation of the CHSE (Cleanliness, Health, Safety, and Environmental Sustainability) protocol.

Introducing halal tourism in the West Nusa Tenggara through a hybrid event format

