Revolut Celebrates International Day of Family Remittances by launching in five new countries across Latin America, Middle East, and South Asia, offering quick and easy transfers

A streamlined version of the Revolut app is launching in Sri Lanka , Chile , Ecuador , Azerbaijan , and Oman

With the aim to launch in up to 90 countries by the end of 2022, customers in the additional countries would be able to transfer money to 50+ countries using 30+ currencies

There is no fee between Revolut customers. A 1% fee to non-Revolut accounts will apply for all users of the app in the newly launched countries

SINGAPORE, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Revolut, the global financial super app with more than 18 million customers worldwide, has announced a streamlined version of the Revolut app will be available in five new countries in the next couple of months, enabling consumers in more countries to access fast, convenient and secure money transfers at competitive exchange rates. The service is provided by Revolut Technologies Singapore Pte. Ltd., which is licensed as a Major Payment Institution ("MPI") in Singapore.

Customers in the additional countries can transfer money to 50+ countries quickly, bringing Revolut closer to connecting people seamlessly across the world with financial services that are fast, convenient, secure and competitively-priced. With the aim of launching in dozens more countries by the end of 2022, and additional features to be added soon, Revolut is changing the way the world sends and receives money.

Using global money transfer infrastructure, Revolut allows customers to send and receive money at the tap of a button. There is no fee between Revolut customers, and a 1% fee to non-Revolut accounts with a $1 USD minimum fee for customers in these five new countries. Any transfer fee will be displayed in the app before a customer hits transfer, and a competitive exchange rate is offered for international transfers.

Perfect for expats and international students, Revolut will enable customers in additional countries to make competitive and secure international transfers in 30+ currencies, more quickly and easily than traditional finance companies. Starting in the next couple of months, individuals in these countries can download the Revolut app and sign-up to access the streamlined version. Money can be sent across the globe in a flash, with the majority of transfers happening within one working day. This will also enable our existing customers in Singapore to make free peer to peer transfers to more countries and our remittance offering becomes more competitive especially for those who have family members or friends in these 5 additional countries.

Vlad Yatsenko, Revolut Chief Technology Officer, commented: "We're delighted to launch the Revolut app in another five countries, as we continue to expand access to Revolut's fast, secure, and easy money transfers to countries around the world. Revolut is redefining how to send and receive money by simplifying the process of international transfers, offering competitive fees, and always providing at competitive exchange rates."

"Traditional transfers can sting customers with hidden fees, but we're waiving all our transfer fees if you're both on Revolut - no matter where you are. Additionally, we're always offering at competitive exchange rates - something we're extremely proud of."

Those keen to get the app are encouraged to join the waitlist, and some customers will be offered early access. To join, individuals can download the app on their smartphones and sign up, available on Google Play and the App Store.

ABOUT REVOLUT

Revolut is building the world's first global financial super app to help people get more from their money. In 2015, Revolut launched in the UK, offering money transfer and exchange. Today, more than 18 million customers and 500,000+ businesses around the world use dozens of Revolut's innovative products to make more than 150 million transactions a month.

Across our personal and business accounts, we help customers improve their financial health, give them more control and connect people seamlessly across the world.