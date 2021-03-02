Revolut Singapore drives everyday use of card with cashback of up to 20% for public transport spend this March and April

SINGAPORE, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Revolut has been steadily expanding beyond its origins as an FX platform and a multi-currency wallet. Customers can now use the Revolut app to perform a multitude of financial transactions (without any travel involved) including ecommerce shopping, donating their spare change to charities and managing their children's pocket money.

Starting 1 March 2021, Revolut Singapore is giving its customers another reason to use its card for their everyday needs. Over the months of March and April, customers will receive attractive cashbacks on their public transport spend when they use their Revolut cards to pay for their bus or MRT fares islandwide.

To enjoy the maximum cashback of 20 percent off their public transport spend, participating customers will need to add a minimum of S$100 to their account using local bank transfer (" how to top up using local bank transfer "). For top-up amounts of less than S$100 or for top-ups performed using debit or credit cards, such customers will instead enjoy 2 percent cashback on their public transport spend.

For more information, please read the Terms & Conditions here .

ABOUT REVOLUT

Revolut gives our customers the power to spend, transfer, and control their money without the sky-high fees charged by big banks. Since our launch in 2015, Revolut has expanded significantly beyond our origins as an FX product, adding new features such as Gifting, Rewards, Bill Splitting, Group Vaults and Donations. Our ambition is to be the world's first financial super-app.

Revolut does not charge a fee when customers exchange currencies in-app during London FX trading hours. We now have over 15 million customers and have processed more than 1bn transactions worth over US$100bn.