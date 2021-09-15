Revolut Singapore gives customers cashback of up to 20% for public transport spend till end-2021

SINGAPORE, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With COVID measures gradually loosening up, Revolut Singapore is giving customers the opportunity to earn as they ride to work or play.

From now till 31 December 2021, Revolut customers are eligible to receive attractive cashbacks whenever they use their Revolut cards to pay for their bus or MRT fares in Singapore.



To enjoy the maximum cashback of 20 percent off transport spend, participating customers will need to add a minimum of S$100 to their account using local bank transfer and spend on public transport within the same month.

For top-up amounts of less than S$100 or for top-ups performed using debit or credit cards, such customers will instead enjoy 2 percent cashback on their public transport spend.

For more information, please read the Terms & Conditions here or visit Revolut's blog .

Global fintech Revolut has expanded beyond its origins as a multi-currency wallet and FX app. Customers can now use Revolut to make donations to charities such as Action for AIDS and Singapore Cancer Society, enjoy shopping deals using Rewards or the Chrome extension Revolut Shopper, and pay for online purchases using a virtual disposable card for added security against hacking or phishing attempts.

Setting up a Revolut Standard account is free and registration takes minutes. Sign up for your free Revolut account at revolut.com .

ABOUT REVOLUT

Revolut is building the world's first truly global financial superapp to help people get more from their money. In 2015, Revolut launched in the UK offering money transfer and exchange. Today, 16 million customers around the world use dozens of Revolut's innovative products to make more than 150 million transactions a month.

Across our personal and business accounts, we help customers improve their financial health, give them more control, and connect people seamlessly across the world.

www.revolut.com

Related Links :

http://www.revolut.com