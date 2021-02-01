Revolut Singapore releases animated e-hongbao designs, gives customers guaranteed cash rewards for sending e-hongbaos

Revolut Singapore reveals designs for its animated e-hongbaos in its app today .

Revolut's Gifting feature allows customers to send e-hongbao in any of its 28 in-app currencies for free. Customers can personalise these e-hongbaos with a message as well as schedule them to be sent on a specific day .

From 1st - 28th February 2021 , with every 3 e-hongbaos sent to friends and family who meet the criteria in the T&Cs ("Qualified Recipients"), customers will receive a cash gift of up to S$18 in their Revolut account*. Cash prizes of S$1,288 , S$2,688 , and S$4,888 are also up for grabs in the Lunar New Year Lucky Draw.

SINGAPORE, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Revolut Singapore reveals designs for its e-hongbaos today. Through its Gifting feature, customers can send an e-hongbao using a specially designed animated wrapper, customising it with a message, as well as scheduling it to be sent on a specific date.



Animated e-hongbao wrappers found in the Revolut app

Gifting allows customers to send gifts of electronic money in any of the 28 in-app currencies, which include AUD, HKD, USD, and GBP, for free.

Customers who send e-hongbaos between 1st - 28th February 2021, will be entitled to receive cash gifts of up to S$18 in their account for every 3 e-hongbaos sent to Qualified Recipients*. The cash gifts will be deposited by 13 April 2021.



In addition, customers who spend a minimum of S$355 with their Revolut cards in February and send a minimum of three e-hongbaos to Qualified Recipients stand a chance to win 1 of 3 mega-cash prizes: S$1,288, S$2,688, and S$4,888 in the Lunar New Year Lucky Draw (the more e-hongbaos users send, the higher their chances.)*. This contest will run for the entire month of February.

To sweeten the deal, Revolut is offering Lunar New Year Lucky Draw double booster days on the 11th, 12th, 13th, 14th and 26th February 2021: Get 2 Lunar New Year Lucky Draw entries for every 3 e-hongbaos sent to Qualified Recipients on these days.

Pam Chuang, Head of Growth, Revolut Singapore, says:

"Giving an e-hongbao can be just as exciting and meaningful. Using Revolut, customers can send an e-hongbao to friends and families in Singapore and around the world, they can also customise these hongbaos with messages and schedule them to arrive on a specific date. With guaranteed cash gifts, and cash prizes to be won in our Lunar New Year Lucky Draw, we hope our customers will have fun giving out our e-hongbaos."

*Terms and conditions ("T&Cs") apply.

About Revolut

Revolut gives our customers the power to spend, transfer, and control their money without the sky-high fees charged by big banks. Since our launch in 2015, Revolut has expanded significantly beyond our origins as an FX product, adding new features such as Gifting, Rewards, Bill Splitting, Group Vaults and Donations. Our ambition is to be the world's first financial super-app.

Revolut does not charge a fee when customers exchange currencies in-app during London FX trading hours. We now have over 13 million customers and have processed more than 1bn transactions worth over US$100bn.