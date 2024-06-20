Revolutionary Beverage that Reduces Blood Alcohol Content Safety Shot partners with BM distributors to expand market presence in Las Vegas

The Partnership Aims to Grow Market Reach In the Region and Enhance Accessibility

Safety Shot, Inc., (the "Company), announced today its strategic partnership with BM Distributors, a prominent Las Vegas-based beverage distribution company. This collaboration aims to leverage BM Distributors' extensive industry experience and local market knowledge to enhance the availability and reach of Safety Shot products across the Las Vegas area.



Safety Shot is a first-of-its-kind functional beverage crafted with Essential B vitamins, antioxidants, electrolytes, and nootropics designed to rapidly rehydrate, boost mental clarity, energy and overall mood. Disrupting the industry and creating a category of one, Safety Shot is the world's first beverage to reduce blood alcohol content by supporting its metabolism in as little as 30 minutes.



The Safety Shot and BM Distributors partnership will provide wider access to this revolutionary, patented formula for premier hangover support that redefines the nightlife experience and compliments the Las Vegas consumer market. Through the partnership, BM Distributors will utilize their established relationships to support Safety Shot in expanding its market share in the city. By leveraging these connections, Safety Shot products will be readily available to consumers, thereby promoting responsible drinking practices and enhancing consumer health.



"We are excited to be joining forces with BM Distributors, a partnership that will significantly drive Safety Shot's growth by leveraging BM's extensive local market knowledge and strong relationships with key decision-makers," said Safety Shot's Chief Revenue Officer, Josh Wagner. "Together, we are confident that we can reach a core tourism audience that will truly reap the benefits of our product and enhance their experience in Las Vegas."



BM Distributors, a minority woman-owned and family-oriented business, has deep roots and strong relationships in the Las Vegas community. Safety Shot will be working closely with BM CFO San Jenkins, a seasoned professional with 30 years of experience in the marketplace. Jenkins brings a thorough understanding of customer preferences, supply chain management, and quality service, enhanced by his background as a former Las Vegas casino executive.



Safety Shot and BM Distributors are aligned in their values and committed to prioritizing consumer health and encouraging responsible drinking habits. Together, they are well-positioned to facilitate the placement and availability of Safety Shot in stores throughout the region and aim to make a positive impact on the community by providing products that align with these principles.



About Safety Shot, Inc.

Forward Looking Statements:

This communication contains forward-looking statements regarding Safety Shot, including, the anticipated timing of studies and the results and benefits thereof. You can generally identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “explore,” “evaluate,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” or “will,” or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are based on each of the Company’s current plans, objectives, estimates, expectations, and intentions and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Safety Shot’s control. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties and other risks and uncertainties affecting Safety Shot and, including those described from time to time under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in Safety Shot’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings and reports, including Safety Shot’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and future filings and reports by Safety Shot. Moreover, other risks and uncertainties of which the combined company is not currently aware may also affect each of the companies’ forward-looking statements and may cause actual results and the timing of events to differ materially from those anticipated. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. The forward-looking statements made in this communication are made only as of the date hereof or as of the dates indicated in the forward-looking statements and reflect the views stated therein with respect to future events at such dates, even if they are subsequently made available by Safety Shot on its website or otherwise. Safety Shot undertakes no obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information, future events, changes in its expectations or other circumstances that exist after the date as of which the forward-looking statements were made.

