Revolutionary Partnership Between iCause and CheapBills is Changing the Fundraising Landscape in Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the cost-of-living crisis of 2024 continues to impact charities and fundraisers in Australia, a dynamic collaboration between iCause and CheapBills is poised to reshape the landscape of fundraising. The brand-new crowdfunding platform introduces a groundbreaking approach to giving back, blending charitable donations with everyday consumer choices and allowing individuals to donate without needing to part with any money.



Why is iCause Different?

In a climate of soaring living costs and a shrinking charitable donor pool, iCause stands out as a beacon of hope for charities, communities, schools, sports clubs, and individuals alike. What sets iCause apart is its world-first Switch and Donate utility feature, a unique solution that allows supporters to contribute to their favourite causes without spending a cent.

Powered by a partnership with CheapBills & moveinconnect , an Australian Utility comparison service ABN number 66 168 166 667, iCause transforms the act of switching utility providers into a donation opportunity. When supporters use CheapBills to compare and switch service providers like electricity and gas plans, NBN plans and Pay TV, a generous 30% of the commission goes directly to the iCause campaign of their choice. This innovative model ensures that every household saving becomes a means of support for a worthy cause.

For example, an $87 donation can be generated by switching electricity and gas plans with the potential to exceed $500 by choosing to switch multiple utility providers, capitalising on the best electricity deals available. It’s a win-win! Not only can Australians save on their bills through this comprehensive electricity comparison, but also boost charity donations at the same time. Donor still has the option to donate through conventional forms such as Visa, Mastercard, Amex and PayPal.

Shaping the Future of Fundraising in Australia

With charitable donations down in 2023, this first-of-its-kind platform is positioned to revolutionise the way fundraising works by opening the field to people who cannot spare money to donate via traditional means, but who can benefit from saving on their utility bills.

For charities grappling with supporter fatigue or facing the reality of maxed-out donor budgets, iCause is the solution.

Partnership Opportunity

iCause, a platform dedicated to positive change, announces open partnership opportunities with charities, schools, community groups, sports clubs, and individuals. The highlights include inclusive collaboration, a user-friendly interface for easy campaign management, multichannel engagement options, and mobile accessibility through the iCause app. To get started, interested parties can create a profile, set up a campaign, and utilize various engagement tools. iCause aims to foster a community of change-makers committed to making a positive impact.

For media inquiries or partnership opportunities

Muhammad Haider

