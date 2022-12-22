Revolutionary Piano Education Method, Music Lyceum Goes International

The company, based in Santa Monica, California reaches students across the globe with its innovative approach and teaches piano without sheet music, opening music education to new audiences.

—

Music Lyceum – the world’s first and only piano tablature learning system – has announced that it has officially reached an international scale, reaching students on six out of seven continents globally.

Based in Santa Monica, Calif., Music Lyceum, is the first company to offer a patented alternative to traditional piano sheet music. Through Music Lyceum’s piano tablature – a system of notation that clearly shows the player where to place their fingers upon the instrument – students are able to learn their song of choice using a color-coded system that clearly indicates which note to play, exactly where to play it, and with which hand and finger to play each note.

“Learning to play the piano is a skill that faces no borders, and it shouldn’t face any boundaries either, which is why I developed a method that breaks down the barriers to learning,” says Sean Campbell, CEO and founder of Music Lyceum. “By removing the barrier posed by sheet music, anyone in any location, especially those who have never before touched a piano are able to play beautiful music in thirty minutes.”

Music Lyceum allows students to rapidly ascend the learning curve and play intricate music at a pace that was previously reserved for lifelong students and virtuosos.

By visiting the Music Lyceum website, anyone can learn one song and all the basic skills to playing the piano within thirty minutes. Additional learning modules of beloved songs are available by monthly enrollment ($5.99/month), annual enrollment ($59.99/year) or individual piano tabs ($3.99/tab). Lessons can be downloaded and printed if users wish to learn completely free of electronic devices.

For more information about Music Lyceum or to enroll in the most effective piano learning method from anywhere across the globe, please visit https://musiclyceum.com

# # #

About Us: Music Lyceum’s patented system of notating music makes learning easy and enjoyable for students of all ages. Both adults and children are awakening their talent and creativity using this simplified approach that is immediately enjoyable and easy to understand. Music Lyceum, founded and created by Sean Campbell, guarantees a quick journey to great playing and musical understanding. What once took years, now takes days.

