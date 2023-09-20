Revolutionising Digital Marketing: Empowering SMEs with Affordable and Scalable Marketing Solutions

—

If you're steering a small or medium-sized enterprise (SME) in Singapore, you know how nerve-wrecking it can be to compete with larger organisations who have put thousands to millions for their marketing efforts alone. At Adverdize, we’re changing the narrative with a suite of digital marketing services designed to give your brand the spotlight it deserves, all without burning a hole in your pocket. Let’s find out how you can craft a full-on marketing plan and leave the execution to professionals from just $300.

SEO That’s More Than Just Rankings — Your Brand’s Visibility

When we talk about SEO, we're not just discussing search engine rankings; we're talking about your brand's online identity. Our comprehensive SEO services offer strategic keyword targeting, on-page optimisation, and content strategies that reflect your brand's unique value proposition. The outcome? Your website doesn’t just climb the Google ladder; it becomes a go-to resource for your target audience.

Social Media Management That Crafts Your Narrative and Builds Your Brand

You might have heard the term 'Social Media Management' thrown around a lot. At Adverdize, it’s not just about posting updates; it’s about storytelling. We conduct in-depth market and audience analysis to create customised content calendars. From visually appealing infographics to engaging video content, we curate your social media platforms to resonate with your audience, strengthening your brand's digital presence.

Social Media Advertising with Precision-Targeted Strategies for Engagement and ROI

In an age where everyone’s thumb is scrolling through feeds, the right advertising can pause that thumb for your product or service. At Adverdize, we design social media advertising campaigns that align with your business goals, be it increasing website visits, improving lead generation, or boosting online sales. Utilising advanced targeting options, we ensure your ads reach the eyes that matter, converting attention into action.

Google Ads: A Tailored Approach to the Google Ecosystem

To say Google Ads are critical for online marketing success is an understatement. We offer specialised services across Google's varied advertising channels—be it Search Ads for high-intent queries, Shopping Ads for direct product exposure, or Display Ads for brand awareness. Our campaigns are optimised for both clicks and conversions, ensuring you get maximum ROI from your advertising budget.

Lead Generation: Cultivating Prospects into Paying Customers

Generating a lead is one thing; converting it into a paying customer is another. Our team at Adverdize excels at both. Employing a multi-channel approach, we cast a wide net to capture high-quality leads, but we don’t stop there. As your digital marketing agency Singapore, we nurture these leads through targeted follow-ups, turning prospective customers into loyal advocates for your brand.

Case Study: Transforming PROTEUS-DT, A Pioneer in No-Code Development in Singapore

Social Media Management

Before:

PROTEUS-DT’s social media landscape was largely dormant. Channels like Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn had minimal engagement and follower counts. The interactions on their posts were scarce, stymieing the growth of their online community.

Our Intervention:

Adverdize implemented a comprehensive social media management plan designed specifically for PROTEUS-DT. We deeply understood their brand ethos and audience, around which we curated a content strategy to engage their target demographic.

After:

Post-intervention, PROTEUS-DT saw significant growth in follower numbers across all platforms. Engagement rates soared, transforming these platforms into active communities. PROTEUS-DT's brand recognition as a web app development Singapore provider grew exponentially, expanding their digital footprint.

Metrics:

5x Followers Increase

600% Increased Engagement

Lead Generation

Before:

The cost per lead, managed by a different agency, was a steep $100.

Our Intervention:

We optimised their lead generation campaigns, dropping the cost per lead to a mere $15 by focusing on bottom-of-the-funnel leads.

After:

Our efforts resulted in significant cost savings and higher-quality leads for PROTEUS-DT, bolstering their conversion rates and overall business growth.

Metrics:

4x Leads Generated

80% Reduction in Cost Per Lead

$379 saved on cost per result, with a higher reach

Search Engine Optimisation

Before:

Limited digital presence with negligible keyword rankings.

Our Intervention:

We implemented an SEO strategy that indexed PROTEUS-DT for an additional 100+ keywords, expanding their reach on leading search engines.

After:

This resulted in a 300%+ increase in page views and doubled the number of unique users visiting their website. Each of these metrics represents more opportunities for lead generation and conversion.

Metrics:

300% Increase in Page Views

2x Unique Users

Essential Tips for SMEs Collaborating with Adverdize

Full Transparency: We operate on a transparent pricing model. With Adverdize, you'll always know what you're paying for, and why.



The Power of SEO: Even if you're just starting out, our affordable $300/month base package offers impactful SEO services, offering you better visibility without heavy investment.



Don’t Neglect Social Media: Far beyond just likes and shares, social media platforms are crucial touchpoints for customer engagement and conversions.

In a nutshell, Adverdize isn't just another digital marketing or SEO agency Singapore offers; we’re your strategic partner for scalable growth. Our bouquet of services is designed with one aim: to empower Singapore's SMEs to not just survive but flourish in a digital-first landscape. Ready to change the game? We are.

For more information, industry insights, and valuable tips, visit https://adverdize.com/.

If you find any inaccuracies or have any concerns about the content shared, please email us at hello@adverdize.com. Our dedicated team is committed to resolving any issues within an 8-hour window.

For media inquiries and additional details, please direct your questions to Jetson Lam, Chief Executive Officer at Adverdize. Your trust is our highest priority.

Contact Info:

Name: Jetson Lam

Email: Send Email

Organization: Adverdize Cloud Pte Ltd

Address: 60 Paya Lebar Rd, #07-54 Paya Lebar Square, Singapore 409051

Phone: +65 8839 8575

Website: https://adverdize.com



Release ID: 89108019

Should you identify any discrepancies, concerns, or inaccuracies in the content provided in this press release or require assistance with a press release takedown, we strongly urge you to notify us promptly by contacting error@releasecontact.com. Our responsive team is committed to addressing your concerns within 8 hours by taking necessary actions to resolve identified issues diligently or guiding you through the necessary steps for removal. Our dedication lies in providing accurate and reliable information.