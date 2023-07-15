Revolutionising the Hiring Process: New Accelerator Program Helps Small Businesses Scale Faster with Remote Employees

Discover a new way of hiring! Get top-notch remote employees for less than $50k per year. Scale your business faster and create a win-win situation for both you and your employees. Don't let the opportunity slip away: join our accelerator now!

—

IMÒ Interns Launches Innovative Platform to Connect Businesses with Remote Interns

IMÒ Interns, an innovative platform designed to connect businesses with graduate remote interns, is excited to announce the launch of its new website, www.imointerns.app. The platform aims to revolutionise hiring by providing a win-win solution for employers and employees.

Finding the right talent can be challenging in a world where remote work is becoming the norm. IMÒ Interns seeks to bridge this gap by providing a platform where businesses can find graduate remote interns willing to work for less than $50k annually.

We understand businesses’ struggles in finding affordable and dedicated talent, said Erefa, the founder and CEO of IMÒ Interns. Our platform is designed to help businesses scale faster with remote employees while providing opportunities for interns to gain valuable work experience.

One of the unique features of IMÒ Interns is its software that assists in managing remote interns. This feature ensures a seamless working relationship between the employer and the intern, enhancing productivity and efficiency.

Despite common misconceptions, remote interns can provide various services, including copywriting. IMÒ Interns' platform allows businesses to tap into this underutilised resource, helping them to stay relevant in their niche and the SERP.

IMÒ Interns invites all businesses looking for affordable, dedicated, and remote talent to visit their new website and explore the opportunities available.

About IMÒ Interns:

IMÒ Interns is an innovative platform that connects businesses with remote interns. The platform is designed to help businesses scale faster with remote employees and provides a win-win solution for employers and interns. For more information, visit www.imointerns.app.

About Us: Remotely Hire World Class Interns

Contact Info:

Name: Erefa Coker

Email: Send Email

Organization: IMÒ Interns

Address: 20-22 Wenlock Road, London N1 7GU

Phone: 02038381223

Website: http://www.imointerns.app



Video URL: https://youtu.be/IS47RdTA318

Release ID: 89102421

Should there be any problems, inaccuracies, or doubts arising from the content provided in this press release that require attention or if a press release needs to be taken down, we urge you to notify us immediately by contacting error@releasecontact.com. Our efficient team will promptly address your concerns within 8 hours, taking necessary steps to rectify identified issues or assist with the removal process. Providing accurate and dependable information is central to our commitment.